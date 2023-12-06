DWTS Alum’s Brother Defends Her Amid ‘Unwarranted Hate’ Following the Finale

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist Charity Lawson has been receiving a great deal of online hate following her time on the show.

After the December 5, 2023, finale, Lawson’s brother, Nehemiah Lawson, took to social media to speak out about the nasty comments that he’s read about his sister.

“Watching my sister get unwarranted hate from a sector of the DWTS fan base has been one of the weirdest, most out of body experiences I’ve had the displeasure of witnessing,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“The way she has dealt with this negativity, risen to every occasion, and has excelled paints her in a brand new light for me. She is literally Wonder Woman. Captain Marvel. Super girl. I’m so proud of you. I love you @charitylawson and I got you, ALWAYS,” he added.

Charity Lawson and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, finished the competition in fourth place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Nehemiah Lawson’s Post on Reddit

Shortly after Charity Lawson’s brother shared his post on social media, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react. Many people felt that he was absolutely right and were upset that Charity Lawson didn’t get the support that she deserved.

“Her brother spoke facts. The hate Charity received, especially on instagram, was so disgusting and weird. Calling her b*****, arrogant, boring, has an attitude. Like did they not watch the season? It was racism period point blank. All the super talented black women we’ve had on this show and only 1 has one and Charity is only the 7th to make the final. This show doesn’t deserve the black female contestants tbh. Charity handled the hate with so much grace and I hope her haters eat their heart out when they see my girl on tour,” one person wrote.

“This has been the first season I’ve watched live in years and I’ve been seriously disappointed in how Charity was talked about and treated by fans. The way she was picked apart by fans for not just her dancing but how they perceived her personality was appalling. She rose above and did an amazing job this season,” someone else added.

Many Feel That the Judges’ Were Too Hard on Charity Lawson

It seems as though many people were highly critical of the former “Bachelorette” lead, even the judges at times.

Prior to the December 5, 2023, season 32 finale, Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia, spoke out about the comments that the judges’ had made about Charity Lawson throughout the season.

“They do tend to judge her harder,” Garcia said on the November 29, 2023, episode of “The Bellas” podcast. “But, I’m not going to lie — and I had my girls with me who agreed. You know, our girls are very honest — Jason Mraz getting all 10s and you can’t give Charity all 10s was a bunch of BS,” she added.

Meanwhile, Charity Lawson received criticism on the finale, too. In fact, Carrie Ann Inaba heard loud boos for her critique of the former cheerleader.

“Redemption. That was amazing. The way you danced that with passion and the connection between you and Artem. I could feel it the whole time. This is the finale and I have to call everything I see. I did see something that looked like maybe it was a mistake and I honestly don’t know but I have to call it in order to be fair, but it was absolutely what I was asking for,” Inaba said, which made the audience wildly unhappy.

Inaba’s score of “9” kept Charity Lawson and Chigvintsev from receiving a perfect score on the night.

