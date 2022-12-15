Is Ex-DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke is Joining Another Competition Show?

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has officially retired from the ballroom dance competition as a pro, but she’s moving on to the next phase of her career. Some fans think that means she’ll be joining “America’s Got Talent.”

Since announcing her retirement, Burke has been clear about still wanting to be on TV. During an Instagram Live, she told fans, “Hopefully I’ll still be gracing your television screens, so we’ll see. We’ll see if I have any news to announce soon. I’m hoping, just waiting. Waiting for it to happen, so hopefully it’ll happen soon.”

She later shared on an episode of her “Burke In the Game” podcast that she’s in talks for a new show and has auditioned but is waiting for the show to get renewed and for ratings to come out on the most recent season of the show.

One person on Reddit posited that it could be “America’s Got Talent.”

“I just have the huge feeling she’s the next AGT judge and she can’t follow AGT yet to not give it away but she recently followed NBC since it’s at the top of her follow list so is that a sign??” one person wrote, noting that Burke follows both NBC and “The Voice” on Instagram.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns for a Spring Season

If Burke is joining “America’s Got Talent,” it won’t be for the upcoming season of the show, which has already been filmed up until the live shows. The upcoming season is an “All Stars” season of the show, which is set to feature favorites returning for the chance at one million dollars and a Las Vegas residency.

“America’s Got Talent: All Stars” is set to premiere on January 2, 2022.

The new season of the show will feature judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell as well as host Terry Crews. Long-time cast member Sofia Vergara is absent from the season, though it’s possible she’ll be back in future seasons of “America’s Got Talent.”

It makes sense, then, that Burke would be waiting to announce anything until it was official on all fronts.

Burke Was Previously In Talks to Be ‘The Bachelorette’

In a November episode of her podcast, “Burke In the Game,” Burke emphasized her hopes to be on TV in the near future.

“There’s a lot of talks about me being a part of possibly another television show, which stay tuned for that,” she said. “I obviously don’t want to announce anything that hasn’t been official as far as contracts go, but it is definitely in the works and it has been since even before this season.”

In August 2022, Burke shared that she was once set to be the next “Bachelorette.”

“Years ago, I met with the executives of ‘The Bachelorette’ – years ago, like I would say, six, seven years ago — and we were in discussion to make me the Bachelorette,” Burke shared at the time. “It didn’t happen, obviously.”

Burke also opened up about going through many changes in 2022 and announced that she’d be working with the Millionaire Matchmaker to find love once again.

“It’s been a journey this last year with so much change and shift,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had spent a lot of time thinking that I had to ‘figure it out’ before I jump back into the dating world. I’m realizing I don’t know if there is such a thing as ‘figuring it out’ – I now know that life will be filled with curve balls, revelations and new beginnings all along the way. I mean does anyone really have it all ‘figured out?’ I say this as I’m committing to reentering the dating world with my good friend @pattistanger. I’m curious to start this journey and will be taking you all for the ride each week on @burkeinthegame. It will be interesting to say the least..”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with season 32.