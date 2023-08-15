Cheryl Burke Shares ‘5 Things I Will Never Do’ In a Relationship

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke revealed the five things she will never do in a relationship again — and people online had some thoughts about the last commandment on her list.

“5 things I will NEVER do (or do differently) in my next relationship…” she captioned her Instagram post on August 14

The first thing on Burke’s list is self-love.

“One: Truly and wholeheartedly love myself,” she said. “I’m choosing to be single because until I truly love myself, how can I love anybody else?”

Burke also wants to be more adventurous in her next relationship, like horseback riding.

“Try new things together… It can be as simple as trying a new restaurant together,” she said It doesn’t have to be so deep.”

Burke, 39, said she is single.

She met her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, in 2006 when his brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on “DWTS,” US Weekly reported.

They dated shortly, People said, but they lost touch for a decade. They reconnected in 2017, became engaged in 2018 and were married in 2019.

But after three years of marriage, they announced their divorce in February 2022, per the outlet.

Burke Has Tips on How to Keep Romance Alive

No. 3 on Burke’s list refers to keeping the spark alive in long-term relationships.

“Maintain a meaningful and emotional connection with each other. I remember being in relationships … it was about the honeymoon phase and then when that started dwindling away there was no maintenance,” she said.

“I think some relationships get stuck in the peaceful co-existence,” the dancer explained.

Burke knows what it’s like when the excitement fades.

“I’ve been there too many times. It wasn’t so peaceful,” she said. “It was just like … living with a roommate.”

Burke doesn’t want to shy away from conflict in the future.

“I will not be afraid of conflict,” she said.

“If there’s no disagreements in relationship, I don’t believe you’re being your authentic self,” Burke continued. “There doesn’t have to be yelling and a screaming match. I think it’s very healthy to have conflict.”

Burke joined ABC’s competition series during season 2 in 2006, when she was 21 years old.

That same year — when she was paired with 98 Degrees star Drew Lachey — she became the first female professional to win the Mirrorball trophy.

She was also the first professional to win twice and consecutively when she took first place during season 3 with former NFL star Emmitt Smith.

After 26 seasons, Burke quit the competition series in November 2022, after the season 31 finale.

“This has truly been the experience of a lifetime,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Fans Had Thoughts About Burke’s Last Rule

Fans on Instagram had the most to say about Burke’s fifth and final rule: She will not abandon her friends and family when she gets into a new relationship.

“I will continue to keep outside relationships with family, friends,” she said. “Spend time with them as opposed to dropping them all, being so consumed.”

“I tend to do that,” Burke continued. “Like, your friends and your family are there forever”

The most popular comment on Burke’s Instagram post said, “I wish more people realized that friends and family should remain a priority.”

“Love the last one, I have lost so many great friends over the years because they decided to drop their friends at the wayside once they were in a relationship,” a second social media user agreed.

“Remain individuality! Don’t change for them and they shouldn’t change for you,” a third shared on Burke’s page. “It’s ok to do stuff separate. Your relationship doesn’t define you.”