DWTS Alum Reveals She’s ‘Planning a Family’ After Surprise Wedding Announcement

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Chrishell Stause is speaking out after receiving a message in which a fan told her that they “miss [her] with Jason,” referring to her ex-boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, who owns the Oppenheim group and co-stars with Staus on the Netflix series, “Selling Sunset.”

“I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to,” Stause captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 11, 2023.

“Jason is happy & he is a friend and I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you. Now everyone please have an amazing day and go stream Drummer,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Are Hoping to Adopt

On the sixth season of “Selling Sunset,” Stause had a candid chat with her ex-boyfriend and told him that she and her parter G Flip were thinking about adopting a child.

“You weren’t open to adoption. Which I get. A lot of people aren’t. But that’s a pressure cooker for someone in my position,” she told Oppenheim during one scene.

“With G I feel like that pressure is off. When we want to do it, we want to adopt,” she explained.

Meanwhile, during a chat on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast in May 2022, G Flip shared their feelings on having a family.

I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist. So I was like, I’ve always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future,” they explained.

Neither Stause nor G Flip have shared their timeline for starting a family, but Stause’s post on social media implies that plans may already be underway.

Chrishell Stause & G Flip Got Married in Vegas

Stause and Oppenheim split in December 2021, according to Today. One of the main reasons that their relationship didn’t work out is that they were on different pages about starting a family.

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he captioned an Instagram post confirming the split. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another,” he added.

After the split, Stause started dating Australian musician, G Flip. The two met in October 2021 and seemed to instantly hit it off, according to People magazine.

In May 2023, Stause shared the surprise news that she and G Flip, had secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she captioned an Instagram post on May 10, 2023.

