Instagram Users Think Christie Brinkley Is Unrecognizable in New Photo

Supermodel Christie Brinkley, who was originally cast on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is responding to internet users who have been criticizing a new selfie.

On June 28, 2023, Brinkley shared a photo on her Instagram feed and received quite a few messages about the wrinkles on her forehead and décolletage.

“Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite , wrinkles , or anything that they can point to to to [sic] critique,” Brinkley wrote in an updated version of her Instagram caption.

“It must be somd [sic] form of compensation for some thing they are lacking. But when those people appear, there are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls. PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously (I thought!) I phone has a tendency to create weird things in thd [sic] shadow. But so what if I did? Havd [sic] a great day My Friends,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brinkley, 69, snapped a selfie while sitting in the back of a car. “Downtown Girl,” her original caption read. However, she received a lot of negative comments from people saying that she was barely recognizable in the pic.

“First time I didn’t recognize you,” one person wrote.

“Oh no. Too too too much filler. You are so pretty. Stop with the filler. It doesn’t ever look like you anymore,” someone else added.

“Wtf did you do to your face? Why can’t you people just age gracefully, why do this to your selves,” a third Instagram user said.

“Oh my lord. Is this a photoshop cartoon or really Christi? Yikes,” a fourth comment read.

After her updated caption, however, dozens of people rallied in the comments section of the post to show their support for Brinkley.

Christie Brinkley’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Injuries Required Surgery

Back in 2019, Brinkley was forced to exit “Dancing With the Stars” after sustaining injuries during rehearsals.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” a statement from the network read, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy ended up finishing the competition in ninth place. Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and her dance pro partner Alan Bersten won the Mirrorball Trophy that season.

In May 2022, Brinkley told Hello! magazine that she was still dealing with the aftermath of her “Dancing With the Stars” injuries. “I have done a round of MRIs and they told me I need a complete shoulder replacement,” she said.

READ NEXT: