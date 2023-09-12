Newest Season 32 Competitor Gets Frosty Reaction From Former Frontrunner

On September 12, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” officially announced that Jamie Lynn Spears will be competing on season 32 of the popular dance competition show.

“The first pairing of the #DWTS season has been revealed: Jamie Lynn Spears and @alanbersten are ready to enter the ballroom,” read the video’s caption.

Not long after the announcement was made on the program’s official Instagram account, pros, fans, and even a former competitor shared their opinions on the addition to the season. Cody Rigsby, who finished in third place on season 30, didn’t hold back his feelings about Spears being cast.

“Booooooooooooooo!!!!!!!” he wrote. Dozens of fans have commented on Rigsby’s post, many feeling similarly after hearing that Spears will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere on September 26, 2023, and will air on Tuesday nights.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cody Rigsby Says ‘We Love Drama’ but Isn’t Thrilled That Jamie Lynn Spears Has Been Cast on DWTS

Rigsby added a comment to his original message to further explain his feelings on Spears being part of the upcoming cast.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s great casting. We love drama, but boo,” Rigsby said.

Spears rose to fame on the Disney Channel show “Zoey 101” but is perhaps best known as the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears. In recent years, Jamie Lynn Spears has starred on the Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias” and, in 2023, she appeared on the Fox reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Many fans of Britney Spears have been upset with Jamie Lynn Spears for years due to her involvement in the conservatorship that controlled her older sister’s life for more than a decade. Moreover, there have been times that Britney Spears has spoken ill of her younger sister on social media.

DWTS Fans Reacted to the Casting News on Reddit

Jamie Lynn Spears’ spot on season 32 was confirmed on “Good Morning America.” During the interview, the television star shared that she plans to donate her “weekly salary” to those who are part of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Regardless of the gesture, many DWTS fans are disappointed that Jamie Lynn Spears has been added to the season 32 cast and they’ve expressed such on social media sites like Reddit.

“Poor Alan. Two hated contestants in a row,” one Redditor wrote, referring to Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten’s season 31 partner, Jessie James Decker. “Also, if these are the contestants that are supposed to excite us, I’m worried about the rest of the casting for this season,” the person added.

“Siiiiiike poor Alan. Why choose Jamie for a Nickelodeon girl? Miranda Cosgrove or Victoria Justice would’ve been a good choice & unproblematic. With how Jamie bullied Alexa Nikolas off the show and how she hasn’t been a good sister to Britney, I just think Jamie will be hard to work with. Prayer circle that Jamie gets the first boot,” someone else said.

“Abusers and now someone who’s profited from and defended the enslavement of her sister who is a pop icon just two thumbs down,” a third comment read.

