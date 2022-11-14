Multiple Couples Will Go Home on DWTS Semi-Final: Dances & How to Vote

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is nearing its end with just six contestants left ahead of the semi-final episode, which airs on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The episode will feature the remaining couples performing two dances and a double elimination at the end of the show.

The finale will feature the final four contestants, and the winner will be determined by a combination of judge scores and votes from viewers.

What Dances & Songs Will Be Featured in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finals?

Here’s what to expect from each round tonight on “Dancing With the Stars:”

Round One:

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Paso Doble to “Beggin'” by Måneskin

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Paso Doble to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree

Round Two:

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will perform a Samba to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will perform a Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Paso Doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer

Three couples have hung out near the top of the leaderboard so far this season: Gabby and Val, Wayne and Witney, and Charli and Mark. But just because they may receive high scores, that doesn’t mean they’ll definitely make an appearance in the finale.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Final Couples

Couples are relying on viewers to vote them through to the finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, as there will only be four couples in the finale competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. There are two ways to vote for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

First, you can visit DisneyPlus.com/vote and select your favorite couple after creating an account or logging in to your existing account. No Disney Plus subscription is required to vote.

Second, you can simply text in to vote. To text to vote, text the contestant’s name to the number 21523.

Here is how to vote for each celebrity:

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Text WAYNE to 21523

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Text CHARLI to 21523

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Text SHANGELA to 21523

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Text GABBY to 21523

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Text DANIEL to 21523

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Text TREVOR to 21523

Voting closes after the last performance of the night. There is a limit of 10 votes per person, per couple, per voting method, meaning that each person can vote for their favorite couple up to 20 times, per the rules.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.