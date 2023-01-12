Fans Confused After Hayley Erbert Posts Wedding ‘First Dance’ With Derek Hough

Some fans were left confused after Hayley Erbert and “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough shared an Instagram Video of their “first dance” while in wedding attire.

“Exclusive look at our First Dance 😉🤍,” Erbert wrote as the caption on the post.

The video left fans thinking the couple secretly tied the knot, but they were quick to correct those who had questions.

“Am I missing something? Did they have their ceremony?” one person asked in the comments.

Another wrote, “Awesome! Congratulations to you both!”

“PS.. We didn’t get married.. yet! 😂 This look was for a project we just shot. 🙃,” Erbert wrote after seeing all the comments.

The snippet of the dance Erbert showed looked silly, though Hough teased the plans for their real first dance in an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in September 2022.

“We need to do something special, spectacular, you know, subtle,” he told Hudson. “Maybe come in from the roof, I don’t know.”

Derek Hough Revealed that He & Erbert Do Not Have a Venue Yet

In the comment section of the post, Hough revealed that he and Erbert have not gotten far enough in their wedding planning process to already have a first dance choreographed and practiced.

When one person asked if the couple already tied the knot, Hough replied, “no no no. Haha . Still don’t have a venue :))”

Hough and Erbert announced their engagement on June 2, 2022 in an Instagram post.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough wrote in the caption.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2017 and have two dogs and two cats together, Hough previously told Heavy.

Hough and Erbert have not told their fans when they’re tying the knot, but they have shared some details. In an October 2022 interview with Parade, Hough shared that he and his future wife will be dancing together at the wedding, and the ceremony will be taking place within the next year.

“I didn’t really want to have the pressure of having to perform,” Hough told the outlet, saying that he originally had no plans to be performing a dance at his own wedding. “But after sitting on it for a few months, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think there might be an expectation, we need to do a first dance.’ So, we’ll probably do a first dance, and it’ll be beautiful.”

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Set to Star in Another ABC Special

ABC announced on Wednesday, January 11 that they will be presenting the fifth “singalong” special. The theme for the upcoming special is “Schoolhouse Rock.”

“Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong” will be hosted by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest.

“ABC is taking viewers to school, inviting friends and family around the county to gather and enjoy classic ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ hits that are as educational as they are catchy, all in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beloved series,” the press release reads.

The release adds, “Performers include Black Eyed Peas, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Fortune Feimster, Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Julianne Hough, Kal Penn, The Muppets, NE-YO, Raven Symoné, Retta, Shaquille O’Neal and Boys & Girls Club of Atlanta, the stars from Disney on Broadway, Charity Dawson, Bonita Hamilton, Kara Lindsay, Michael Maliakel, Mduduzi Madela and Marcus M. Martin and more special guests join in on the lyrical lessons.”