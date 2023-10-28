Derek Hough & Mark Ballas Team Up After Pro Announced His DWTS Departure

Derek Hough and Mark Ballas are still the best of friends.

On October 12, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself working alongside Ballas and musician Vahagni to come up with music for Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour.

“Creating music for Symphony Of Dance with my guys @markballas and @vahagniguitar !!!!

Brilliant musicians + Great friends = Beautiful Music,” Hough captioned an Instagram post showing the guys jamming out.

Hough’s tour, which also features his wife, Hayley Erbert, will be in dozens of cities though the end of the year and will feature different styles of dance, new music, and plenty of fun.

Hough and Ballas’ friendship goes back many, many years, and this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together, nor will it be the last.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Enjoyed Seeing Derek Hough & Mark Ballas Together

Ballas has not publicly announced that he is retiring from “Dancing With the Stars,” but he shared the news with fans who attended one of the tour dates for “Dancing With the Stars: Live.”

In a video uploaded to Twitter, Ballas revealed his DWTS future.

“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories,” he said.

Despite Ballas’ absence from the reality dance competition show, Ballas has kept in touch with Hough and fans love to see it.

“WOW! How freaking cool to be able to create the music you’re going to dance to AND have a musician-dancer who totally gets what your talking about,” one person wrote.

“You guys are SO linked together…it is almost scary!!!” someone else added.

“Mark ballas with long hair. Wow. Looks good on him. Glad he and Derrick still work together,” a third comment read.

“Love a Derek and Mark collab any day,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Mark Ballas Was the Best Man in Derek Hough’s Wedding

In an interview with Us Weekly before he and Hayley Erbert tied the knot, Hough revealed that he’d asked Ballas to be his best man. Knowing that Ballas is “beautiful with words,” Hough knew that Ballas’ best man speech would not disappoint.

Along with Ballas, Hough had five other groomsmen, including Julianne Hough’s, ex-husband, Brooks Laich, Mark Harari, Garrett Gee, Giovanni Spano, and Erbert’s brother, Collin Erbert.

Hough and Erbert exchanged vows in August 2023.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of is this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees. They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family,” Erbert told People magazine following the ceremony.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Says Crush on Derek Hough May Have Led to an ‘Affair’