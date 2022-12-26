Emma Slater Surprises DWTS Fans With Christmas Instagram Post

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater gave her fans a big surprise with her Christmas Day Instagram post.

Emma Slater is a Twin & They Are Christmas Babies

Slater posted a photo of herself with another blonde woman and surprised many of her fans by revealing that the woman is none other than her twin sister, Kelly Slater. Not only that, but their birthday is Christmas Day — the twins were born December 25, 1988.

“It’s our birthday today! She’s the best ever, I wouldn’t want to be a twin with anyone else! @kellydslater, I love you. Happy holidays everyone!! Hope you had a wonderful day, wishing everyone endless love and laughter,” wrote Slater in the caption.

Her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros and cast members, including her season 31 partner Trevor Donovan, were quick to wish the twins happy birthday, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba writing, “Happy birthday and happy holidays my fellow Capricorn sister… (sisters). Have a beautiful time on tour and may 2023 be blessed!”

Pro Britt Stewart added, “Hey friend! I love you a whole lot! Happy birthday.”

Emma’s ex, fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber, wished her a happy birthday on his Instagram stories, posting a photo of her and writing, “Happppppy birthdayyyyyyyyyy @theemmaslater, have the best day with fam! Everyone go and wish this lady a happy birthday!”

On Kelly’s own Instagram account, she posted a photo of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my womb mate @theemmaslater!,” to which Emma replied, “I love this photo!!! Hahaha happy birthday twin, love you more than life!!!!”

Kelly and Emma are obviously not identical twins and Emma actually emotionally revealed one time that before “Dancing With the Stars” came along, she never felt like she was as beautiful as her sister.

“I never think of myself as a leading role because growing up like — I’m a twin. I was always the clown … she’s beautiful. We’re not identical. What do you call that in America? Fraternal. So she was always the one that … was so beautiful. And she is. And I was definitely more the comedic relief, [I had] braces, like making jokes, letting people draw on them, that type of personality. So I never grew up thinking that I was the lead in any kind of story,” said Emma on an episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast.

She went on to talk about how that thinking of only being the “comedic relief” continued until the season she won “Dancing With the Stars,” which was season 24, with partner Rashad Jennings.

“When I won, I got mad at myself because it was literally the most fun, most fulfilling season — the easiest, in many ways,” said Emma. “I absolutely adored my partner Rashad Jennings, and we’re still really close to this day. But I was mad at myself because I really had believed that I was never going to win. I told myself I was never going to say that again. I wasn’t going to box myself into a corner and brand myself as second or third place. I was going to take myself seriously.”

Incidentally, Emma’s twin Kelly is also connected to “Dancing With the Stars.” In a 2018 interview with Twinning Store, Kelly revealed that she has designed costumes for the show.

Fans Were So Surprised to Find Out Emma Has a Twin Sister

In the comments on Emma’s Instagram post, her fans were delighted to find all of this out about the “Dancing With the Stars” pro.

