Fans React After Popular Troupe Member Joins Live Show

A popular “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member has officially joined the touring group for the live show.

“So You Think You Can Dance” all star Ezra Sosa is officially part of the live tour, which is set to kick off on January 6, 2023, in Maryland. The pro dancers, including Sosa, will make more than four dozen stops through March, with the last scheduled show taking place in Las Vegas.

In an announcement made on Instagram on December 10, 2022, Sosa will be the “swing,” which means that he will learn most of the male-led dances so that he can fill in if anything happens.

Sosa will be in good company, joining several of his DWTS pals, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart, and Gleb Savchenko, to name a few. Additionally, Sosa will get to perform alongside a couple of season 31 competitors like Mirrorball Champ Charli D’Amelio and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several DWTS Fans Are Thrilled That Sosa Will Be on the Live Tour

Although a later addition to the tour, Sosa has been in rehearsals and appears very excited to be hitting the road with some of his dance friends. Fans are also really excited to hear the news and many hope they get an opportunity to see Sosa live when the show comes to a city near them.

DWTS fans reacted to the news in the comments section of the official DWTS Tour’s Instagram page.

“WAIT YOURE DOING THE TOUR?!” one person exclaimed.

“I KNEW IT!!!! Congrats @ezra.sosa so excited for you! Now, can the tour PLEASE come to Colorado!?!?” someone else asked.

“YESSS Ezra I’m So Happy for you Congratulation’s that’s So Exciting,” a third fan wrote.

“Awe, Ezra seems awesome; love the tude, bring it!!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Fans Are Hoping to See Sosa as a Pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sosa has plenty of dance experience but hasn’t gotten his break to appear as a ballroom pro on DWTS.

Sosa joined the season 30 cast, but wasn’t brought on as a pro. Instead, he was part of the show’s troupe, and danced several performances in between the competitors throughout the season. Dance fans who know of Sosa or have watching him dance over the years think that he’d be a great fit to compete on DWTS and many are hoping that he’s heading that way.

In fact, when he shared a video of himself dancing with season 30 semi-finalist Jojo Siwa, several fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed their desires to see Sosa compete for a Mirrorball.

“So much fun watching y’all dance this style. Ezra, you need a partner next season on DWTS!” one comment read.

“WE NEED EZRA IN HIS DWTS PRO ERA,” another excited fan added.

“EZRA AS A PRO NEXT SEASON OF DWTS,” echoed another social media user.

The cast for season 32 won’t be announced until well into 2023, but Sosa could be brought on, especially if producers are listening to his fans.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals Devastating News