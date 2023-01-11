‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Achieves ‘Childhood Dream’

Actor, professional motorsports athlete and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Frankie Muniz has achieved a childhood dream and is set to race the Number 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series for the championship on February 18, 2023.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz shared in a statement shared with Heavy. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full time race car driver.”

He added, “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Muniz is set to compete on a team owned by Motorsports vet Terry Jones and former ARCA championship crew chief Marke Rette.

Muniz Previously Eyed the 2022 ARCA Menards Series

In January 2022, Muniz spoke with the ARCA Menards Series media team ahead of competing in the practice session for the race at the Daytona International Speedway.

“The fact that I’m here, I don’t even know what to think,” Muniz said before taking on the practice session last year. “My brain hasn’t fully processed — even coming to the track — that I’m going to get in a car and even drive around here. I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to, you know, maybe show that I can do this.

“That’s all you can hope for,” Muniz continued. “Just have a good time and learn as much as I can. If I’m racing in the ARCA race in February, this is great experience. If not, next year.”

Muniz is set to address the press ahead of the preseason tests on Friday, January 13, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. ET.

Muniz has years of experience in competing in various racing series, he told the press in 2022. He started racing professionally in 2004 and moved up the ranks throughout the years.

Muniz ‘Hates’ How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Portrayed Him

Muniz was a contestant during 2017’s season 25 of the ballroom dance competition show. He later co-hosted “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” as well.

During his time on the ballroom competition, Muniz participated in the theme week called “Most Memorable Year,” where he was asked to remember things about one specific year of his life.