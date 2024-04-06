DWTS Alum Wouldn’t Support His Kid Following in His Footsteps

A veteran “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has opened up about what he wouldn’t want for his son in the future. Frankie Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle” from 2000 to 2006, doesn’t want his son to go into the acting business.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankie Muniz Had a Positive Experience As a Child Actor

On March 24, Pedestrian TV posted a short interview clip with Muniz on their TikTok page. He insisted, “I would never let my kid go into the business.”

People noted that Muniz has one son, Mauz Mosley Muniz. Mauz was born in 2021 and is the only child for Muniz and his wife, Paige.

Muniz noted, it’s “Not that I had a negative experience because to be honest, my experience was 100% positive.”

He continued, “But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences.”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” star participated in season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He partnered with Witney Carson, and they finished in third place. Muniz also co-hosted “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”

In addition to his years of playing Malcolm on “Malcolm in the Middle,” Muniz appeared in numerous other television shows and movies. In 2004, People shared, he also developed a passion for auto racing, and that has been his primary career focus in recent years.

The DWTS Alum Thinks Acting Is an ‘Ugly World in General’

As positive as his experience in the acting world was, Muniz noted in the Pedestrian TV interview, “I just think it’s an ugly world in general.” He pointed out, “I never cared about rejection, but there’s a ton of rejection.”

On top of that, Muniz shared, “I truly say that becoming a successful actor is like winning the lottery. Because in the beginning, that’s all it is.”

Muniz noted, “You know, me getting ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ maybe that was a little different than other shows.” He continued, “But as a child actor, you get picked because you look like you could be the kids of the parents they picked.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared, “I think people think that it’s an easy thing to break into.”

Muniz pointed out, though, “I like to be honest about it and say there’s a million people in Hollywood who try who won’t even — maybe they’re amazing actors. They could be the best actors on the planet, but they don’t even get an opportunity.”

“So, it’s not like going into a different industry where you can work really hard, you break into it, and, you know, you can keep going and you kind of work your way up the ladder,” Muniz pointed out. He added, “It’s really a lot of luck that plays into it.”

Fans loved the interview clip.

“Dude turned out to be such a humble, kind human. love to see it,” one person noted.

“Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff and Mae Whitman are three examples of child stars that had really good parents and have it made the difference in their careers,” another TikTok user wrote.

“What a well grounded and well spoken young man,” someone else added.

“I’m so glad he had a good experience he’s a national treasure,” declared another fan.