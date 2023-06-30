Fans React After Season 22 DWTS Alum Reveals Shocking News

Longtime Fox News commentator Geraldo Rivera has been fired from “The Five.” The season 22 “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared the news on Twitter, adding that he’s decided to quit working at Fox News altogether after hearing that he’d been axed.

“Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox,” Rivera tweeted. “After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories,” he added. His message accompanied a video of him on a boat off the coast of Jones Beach in New York.

Rivera joined Fox News as a war correspondent in 2001. He’s been with the network for more than two decades. According to Variety, Rivera was brought to “The Five” in a full-time role in January 2022. Fox News has not issued a comment on the apparent changes involving Rivera.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Geraldo Rivera’s Departure From Fox News

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

Some may think of Rivera as a polarizing figure who often shared his thoughts even when they weren’t considered popular opinion. For some, Rivera rubbed them the wrong way, and, for others, they have enjoyed his takes — and his reporting — for years. The reaction from news viewers on Twitter was very much mixed following Rivera’s announcement.

“You are one of the most level headed, common sense journalists I have ever had the privilege of listening to. They have lost a true journalist,” one person responded.

“Geraldo is the only guy I know that argue with you be completely wrong and proven wrong and still think he’s right never disliked him for it but to get fired it was probably warranted,” read a comment from a different perspective.

“I didn’t always agree with your view point but I appreciated your consistent thoughts and feelings. I am a conservative first but as an individual I need to hear views that don’t align with my own so I can evaluate with thoughtfulness and not knee jerk reactions . Thank you for your years of experience and hard work. I’m excited to see what your next chapter is going to be,” someone else added.

“Dude, just retire. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but you’re almost 80 and you have a ton of money. Why do you want to be stressed out about work, etc. Just retire and enjoy life. I would if I was in your situation,” a fourth Twitter user suggested.

Tucker Carlson Was Let Go By Fox in April

Another longtime Fox employee and “Dancing With the Stars” alum was let go by the network back in April. According to the Los Angeles Times, Tucker Carlson was “forced out” by chairman Rupert Murdoch.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement at the time. A few days later, Carlson released a video response to his firing on Twitter. According to the Associated Press, Carlson was fired without explanation.

Carlson has been replaced by Jesse Watters. It’s unknown who will take over Rivera’s seat on “The Five.”

