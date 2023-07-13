DWTS Pro & Former Contestant Pair up for New Movie

Two fan-favorite “Dancing with the Stars” entertainers are taking their dancing moves to new levels and fans are eager to see how this comes together. A dance-themed movie is in the works, and a former DWTS contestant and current professional dancer are starring together in the upcoming project.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danica McKellar & Gleb Savchenko Star in ‘Swing Into Romance’

On July 13, season 18 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Danica McKellar shared the big news via her Instagram page. The first photo showed McKellar standing next to actor David Haydn-Jones as well as DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko. “Thrilled to announce my costars for my Autumn Harvest @gactv movie, #SwingIntoRomance,” McKellard shared in the caption of the post. She noted she did a movie with Haydn-Jones in 2016, and IMDb details the movie was a Hallmark film titled “My Christmas Dream.” Haydn-Jones’ IMDb page also indicates the actor also starred in Hallmark’s “Cookie Cutter Christmas” in 2014 with Erin Krakow and 19 episodes of the television show “Supernatural” between 2016 and 2019.

McKellar gushed over Haydn-Jones, writing, “Our chemistry is great, and I was so impressed at how much dance he learned in a very short amount of time.” As she noted, this is not a Hallmark film, though. McKellar, and a number of other entertainers such as Candace Cameron Bure, have shifted to work with former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott at Great American Family. This movie, “Swing Into Romance,” will air on that network.

‘Swing Into Romance’ Is Savchenko’s 1st Movie Role

After McKellar announced the fun news regarding the upcoming Great American Family movie, Savchenko shared it via his Instagram Stories. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared, “Yep, these are my costars for my @gactv movie this September, #SwingIntoRomance!!” In another Instagram Story, Savchenko added, “I get to do my first movie.”

McKellar’s announcement included quite a bit of gushing over Savchenko. “It was SUCH a joy to relive the thrill of my time on Dancing with the Stars with the incredible Gleb Savchenko.” She explained, “The really cool and unique part was that we were mentors to each other: Not only did he mentor me in dance, but this was [his] first acting role, so I had the great pleasure to mentor him in acting!” McKellar noted that Savchenko was “like a sponge with everything I taught him,” and she teased that his character is the ex-dance partner as well as the ex-fiance of her character in the film. “You’d never know it was his first acting job,” she declared, and added, “Dancing with him is some of the most fun I have ever had on a movie set!”

In a separate Instagram post, McKellar teased fans with a short video taken during filming while dancing with Savchenko. Fans made it clear they were excited to see this come together.

One fan commented, “Way to go!! Gleb would be an awesome dance partner! I’ve always liked him on DWTS. I can’t wait to see your movies this year!”

“WOW… I just know this is gonna be awesome! Thanks for the teaser! Can’t wait to watch!” added another fan.

Someone else shared, “So excited to see that David Haydn-Jones is your costar. I loved you guys in My Christmas Dream! Having Gleb in the same movie is an extra bonus! Love the pics and clip. Can’t wait to see this movie!”

In February, it was revealed that McKellar was working on another dance-themed film for Great American Family. “Royal Christmas Ball” was co-written by McKellar and she explained she had wanted to do a dance movie since doing “Dancing with the Stars.” Now, McKellar will have two dance-themed movies airing within a few months of one another and both will air on Great American Family.