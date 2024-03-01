Engaged DWTS Champ Admits ‘We Aren’t Planning a Wedding’

A champion from “Dancing with the Stars” recently opened up about her relationship with her fiance. In doing so, Hannah Brown admitted that she and her fiance, Adam Woolard, are not doing any wedding planning for now.

The couple opened up during a recent episode of her “Better Tomorrow” podcast and explained that they are focusing on strengthening their relationship right now, rather than pinning down a wedding date.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Have Embraced ‘Super-Charged’ Counseling

Woolard joined Brown for the February 14 episode of her podcast, “Better Tomorrow.” The last time Woolard had appeared on the podcast was shortly after their engagement.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared, “People are always asking, like, when’s the wedding, what are you doing.” Brown admitted, “Honestly, we aren’t planning a wedding.”

Both Woolard and Brown noted they are in a better place now, individually and as a couple, than the last time they did the podcast together. They noted that “Didn’t happen by chance.” The couple has worked hard together on making those improvements happen.

That doesn’t mean they don’t intend to plan a wedding at some point. However, they are “Focusing on getting ready for a marriage” right now.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion and her fiance are doing “super-charged pre-marital counseling” together. They admitted it has been incredibly helpful for both of them.

The pair’s counseling has focused a great deal on attachment styles and communication, and they shared that they started it five weeks before recording the podcast episode. Their goal is to build a “secure, safe relationship” that goes beyond having simply a stable relationship.

The DWTS Champ & Woolard Hope to Set the Stage Now for a Smooth 1st Year of Marriage

Brown noted that often people are happy and having fun when they’re engaged. However, “As soon as you get into a marriage, you always hear like, the first year of marriage is so hard.”

The former “Bachelorette” continued, “It’s like, okay, well what if we flip the script and our first year of marriage is awesome.”

They hope that with their approach, “We have all those harder conversations so that when we do get married, when we do have our wedding, it truly is just a full celebration of what we’re going into and just a full representation of our life that we created with each other.”

“We’re doing things now before marriage so that we don’t have these kinds of issues when we’re married,” Woolard shared.

The engaged couple realized that getting so many questions about a wedding date created feelings of anxiety and pressure. Brown said she’ll be excited to share details with everybody when the time comes for wedding planning.

Brown added, “But one thing I really realized about myself is, I kind of felt a little bit of shame that I had anxiety when we got engaged.”

Listeners loved Brown and Woolard’s episode of “Better Tomorrow.” Quite a few shared their thoughts in comments on the podcast’s Instagram page.

“You guys are going to have such a joy-filled marriage 😭💘✨,” one supporter commented.

Another person shared, “💯 It’s so important to feel safe and seen while you share yourself in relationships. Boy, I wish I knew this when I was younger. ❤️”

“I remember watching Hannah on the bachelorette and thinking she was so perfect! Hearing her open up about therapy, her relationship with Adam and what it means to be vulnerable is so relatable and special,” someone else noted.