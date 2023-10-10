Harry Jowsey Sparks Dating Rumors With DWTS Partner Rylee Arnold

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are sparking dating rumors just two weeks into the competition.

Fans have been buzzing ever since the “Too Hot to Handle” star, 26, and the newcomer DWTS pro, 18, were matched up in the ballroom, and their chemistry alone sizzled more than their 15-point Latin Night salsa.

But now it seems they’ve taken their partnership out on the town, and eagle-eyed fans spotted some hand-holding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Went to a Concert Together

In a video posted to TikTok on October 4, 2023, Jowsey and Arnold were maneuvering their way through a very crowded theater lobby. But what stood out in the crowd was the fact that the two were holding hands. The DWTS partners were caught hand in hand at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Fans reacted in the comment section of the TikTok post, with many saying they called a romance between the young celebrities.

“I don’t even watch this show and I knew it was gonna happen,” one commenter wrote. “I saw this happening,” another agreed. “They have to be dating,” a third chimed in.

But others weren’t sure. “Okay but I hold my best friends hands in crowded areas,” one fan noted.

And others pointed to the eight-year age difference between the couple. “She’s just a babyyyyy,” one commenter wrote.

According to The Hollywood Palladium website, singer Tate McRae played two shows at the venue on October 4 and 5, as part of her “Are We Flying Tour.’

Jowsey posted a video from the show on his Instagram story, which revealed that fellow DWTS competitor Lele Pons was also at the concert.

The PDA video with Jowsey and Arnold was posted two days after another video surfaced on TikTok showing the pro dancer rubbing the back of his head and giggling.

Jowsey and Arnold have not confirmed that they are dating – but they haven’t denied it either. “We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Jowsey told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the two want to “keep the mystery in it.”

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Raved About Each Other

While there’s no actual confirmation of a love connection between Jowsey and Arnold, the two definitely appear to like one another.

Jowsey told Us Weekly that Arnold is “everything you could ever dream of.”

“She’s never in a bad mood, and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat or in my head about things and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” he said. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life,”

Arnold told then outlet that Jowsey is “the sweetest person you’ll ever meet” and “so fun to be around.”

The dancer also spoke about her partner in an interview on the “Lightweights” podcast.

“Who doesn’t know who Harry Jowsey is especially at like my age,” she said in September 2023. “I knew him from like Tik Tok and social media stuff. … I knew exactly who he was, I mean I just saw his content like everywhere.”

‘Going into it, I was like I didn’t know what to expect,” Arnold admitted. “I was like he could either be like really mean and like cocky or he could be like a sweetheart and super fun. And he’s a sweetheart and he’s super fun. He is so kind, so easy to work with. He’s really humble. …Now that I’ve met him I’m like, ‘wow like you are just so awesome.’ Like he’s the best!”

