Pregnant DWTS Alum Hospitalized After Falling Ill on Babymoon

Pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer was hospitalized in Florida while on her babymoon with husband-to-be, Allan Russell.

The podcast host was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and was admitted to the hospital in West Palm.

“Our babymoon didn’t go as planned but there were some lessons learned. First off and most important, baby is good,” Kramer captioned an Instagram post on October 15, 2023.

“The back pain I’ve been dealing with for weeks wasn’t just back pain. Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think. So many times (moms especially) just brush off pain because we are the last ones to take care of ourselves. When I posted about my back hurting a week ago I just had chalked it up to pregnancy and didn’t tell the doctors,” she continued.

Kramer explained that someone messaged her and suggested she could be having a kidney issue, but she still ignored the pain and went ahead with her babymoon.

“When we landed I just couldn’t handle the pain anymore and I started to feel even more sick so we went to the hospital. Long story short it was a bad bacterial infection that got into the kidneys,” she said.

Jana Kramer Spent 2 Days in the Hospital

In her post, Kramer admitted that ignoring the pain caused her needing serious medical attention, that included a hospital stay and antibiotics.

“Lesson. Listen to ur body,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ur not a baby or inconveniencing people. If u hurt, talk to ur doctor. Leaving things for too long or not taking care of yourself when ur not feeling good can become very serious,” she added before thanking her fiance and the hospital staff for taking such great care of her.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Kramer shared some of the happy memories that she and Russell got to make in Florida.

“Upside of not feeling good in Florida…this view. Though it was only one day to enjoy it we soaked up every minute. I love you @superiorstriker,” she captioned the post.

Jana Kramer Is Expecting a Baby Boy

Kramer announced her pregnancy in June 2023.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test,” she captioned an Instagram post.

A couple of weeks later, the country singer announced that she and Russell were expecting a boy.

This will be the third child for Kramer, who has two young kids with her ex, Mike Caussin. Russell has one teenage son from a previous relationship.

Kramer has not shared her exact due date, but revealed that she was “halfway” through her pregnancy in July 2023, which would make her due sometime in late November 2023 or early December 2023.

