DWTS Alum Headed for Divorce More Than 1 Year After Welcoming 1st Baby

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is getting a divorce.

On September 15, 2023, TMZ reported that Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai. You may recognize Mai from her time on “The Real.” She competed on season 29 of DWTS but was forced to withdraw from the competition following an illness.

According to TMZ, Jeezy filed court documents at Fulton County Superior Court, requesting joint custody of the former couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. It has also been reported that Mai and Jeezy have a prenuptial agreement.

Neither Mai nor Jeezy had released any public statement about their split at press time. Heavy has reached out to reps for both Jeezy and Mai for comment.

Some Fans Think Jeezy Hinted at His Divorce on Instagram

On September 14, 2023, Jeezy uploaded an Instagram post with a curious caption. “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote, adding a snowman emoji.

Since Jeezy’s divorce filing, many fans have taken to the comments section of his post, wondering if he was hinting at his broken marriage in the caption — and hoping that he and Mai could work things out.

“This caption is crazy now after reading the headlines,” one person wrote.

“Why you make that girl have a baby just to divorce her,” someone else wondered.

“I really hate this for you guys. I wish you could work it out. I love Yahll together,” a third comment read.

“Are you really divorcing Jeannie?” a fourth Instagram user asked.

Some fans have noticed that Mai hasn’t shared many photos with Jeezy over the past few months. Her most recent appears to be from Father’s Day.

“First thing I woke up to this Father’s Day was my husband making breakfast for our kids. Happiest Father’s Day to the man who protects us, provides for us, and whose first published book is already #1 Best Seller on Amazon preorder‼️ That’s our Daddy,” she captioned a post in June 2023.

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Welcomed a Baby Together in 2022

Mai announced the birth of her daughter in January 2022.

“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” she captioned a birth announcement.

She announced her pregnancy four months prior on an episode of “The Real,” according to E! News.

“I can definitely say that our real fam is growing. It’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that…I am pregnant,” she said at the time.

She also opened up a bit about her desire to become a mother and the fears that she had that it wouldn’t happen for her.

“I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you and I’m so thankful to be on a show that’s really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself,” she said, adding, “I’ve got to come home and tell the girls that have always accepted me at every stage of my life, have been through my ups and downs and have always encouraged me to a place where, I feel like you’ve all individually always told me to, if I wanted to be a mom, I’d be an awesome mom.”

Jeezy has three other children from previous relationships.

