DWTS Runner-Up Scores Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

“Dancing With the Stars” runner-up and actress and pop star JoJo Siwa has landed a leading role in a new horror-thriller movie, “All My Friends Are Dead.”

Deadline first announced Siwa’s being cast in the new film alongside Jade Pettyjohn.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the upcoming movie ‘All My Friends Are Dead,'” Siwa said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously; however, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production! I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

The movie is still casting, but it is expected to begin filming in Canada in spring 2023.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the movie “follows a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worse, as the group is murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.”

The film was written by Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum and produced by John Baldecchi, Jason Resnick, and Kevin Greutert.

“The script has an entertaining mix of humor and horror that appeals to the die-hard horror fans, comedy lovers, scaredy cats alike,” Baldecchi told Deadline. “The film, that is reminiscent of hits like Happy Death Day and is full of fun is also equally scary with clever plot twists that will keep you guessing until the very end.”

JoJo Siwa Celebrated 2 Years Since Coming Out

In a touching Instagram post, Siwa reflected on the two-year anniversary of publicly coming out as gay.

“2 years ago today,” Siwa wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a shirt that reads “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” She added, “now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17-year-old JoJo.”

She later shared a post looking back on moments in her life where she “should have known” she was gay. In the video, she makes fun of her outfit in a dance rehearsal and recalls that “softball season was always my favorite time of the year.”

Some fans were not happy with the video, however, saying that Siwa was perpetuating stereotypes that are not necessarily true.

“It’s weird how the conversation began as…we need to break gender stereotypes and here we are feeding into gender stereotypes,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Not all female athletes are gay. Just saying.”

JoJo Siwa’s Valentine Was a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancer

In a Valentine’s day post, Siwa revealed that her Valentine for the year was professional dancer Ezra Sosa, who is also her best friend.

“I didn’t have a valentine until late last night when bestie westie Ezra texted… everyone needs someone In their life that they can cry with, laugh with, and be completely themselves around,” Siwa wrote in the Instagram post. “Besides my family, ez is that person for me. My daily valentine for the rest of our lives. He’s gonna kill me for posting this picture from tour last year but I had to. Ez is the most supportive of EVERYTHING I do… except my kiss he rated it a 2/10, but he still asked me to be his valentine. Happy Valentine’s Day from your to favorite gays!!”

Sosa and Siwa became close friends after both being cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. After the season, Sosa joined Siwa’s live tour as a professional dancer, and they have remained close ever since.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.