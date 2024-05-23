DWTS Pro Admits He Quit the Show After 7 Seasons

A “Dancing With the Stars” OG admitted he quit the show after seven seasons. On the May 13 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Jonathan Roberts talked about his time on the show — and about leaving.

“The third season, I think they, the third or fourth season, I can’t remember. They didn’t ask me back that season for whatever reason. Then I did the next three or four. Then I went back and did a competition again in the ballroom world. So I turned them down whatever season that was,” Roberts said.

“And then whatever the last season I did, I think that was with Macy Gray. I think I was just kind of done. I felt again, even though I was still, well, now, I realized I was young, but I was feeling old then,” he added.

Roberts left the show after season 7. He never won a Mirrorball Trophy.

Jonathan Roberts Didn’t Respond to an Email for the Len Goodman Tribute

Once Roberts left “Dancing With the Stars,” he really never looked back. In fact, he was invited to take part in the Len Goodman tribute with other pros during season 32, but he never responded to the email he received.

“I don’t even remember,” he told podcast host Cheryl Burke when she asked him who reached out to him about the dance. But he wasn’t too concerned. “I didn’t even open the email. I saw like Len Goodman tribute and I don’t even think I went further than that,” he added.

Fans reacted to Roberts’ comments about the tribute in a thread on Reddit.

“I love how blunt he was. Would you ever go back? ‘Never’ or Did you get contacted to join the tribute? ‘I didn’t even read the email,'” one Redditor wrote.

“I thought it was interesting that again we hear with the dancers, at first everything is supportive and then as the show went on, everyone becomes more out for themselves and their brand,” someone else said.

“It’s nice to get an answer to the tribute question Edit- it’s kind of hilarious how much Jonathan does not care about the show. We as fans have been like ‘poor Jonathan has been forgotten’ and the reality is he can’t be bothered,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, Burke was not asked to take part in the special dance, which was choreographed by pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Jonathan Roberts Was Previously Married to Anna Trebunskaya

On the February 16, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Trebunskaya explained why her marriage to Roberts didn’t work out.

“From the tip of the iceberg is, Jonathan is older than me and he was always ahead of me in a life curve. So, when he said to me, ‘let’s do Dancing With the Stars,’ and I said, ‘well, we should stay competing,’ he’s like, ‘no, no but let’s do this.’ Then three years later I go, ‘oh yeah, he was right,'” she told podcast host, Cheryl Burke.

“I was always behind him three or four years, and I think at some point it got… well, I know exactly the point. I was 28, 29, he was already in his late 30s, right? … And he said, it’s time for us to have children. And I said I’m not ready for children,” Trebunskaya added.

