DWTS Champ Talks Chemistry With Artem Chigvintsev

Artem Chigvintsev won his first-ever Mirrorball Trophy on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his season partner, “Bachelorette” star, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

On the January 31, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Bristowe talked a bit about the chemistry that she had with Chigvintsev. The conversation started when Bristowe was telling Amanda Hirsch about the chemistry that she felt with now-boyfriend Jason Tartick the first time they met — which was on an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

Bristowe explained how she differentiated between having a good vibe and good conversation with someone as opposed to having sexual chemistry, and said that her feelings for Tartick at first were very similar to how she felt about Chigvintsev.

“I think about my chemistry with Artem from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Just cuz it’s chemistry, doesn’t mean it’s sexual,” Bristowe said, acknowledging that she and Chigvintsev had a connection without that romantic spark.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Bonded With Nikki Bella Over ‘Strict’ Artem Chigvintsev

Although Chigvintsev’s teaching style paid off for Bristowe, she spoke candidly with Nikki Bella about her partner’s strict rules during rehearsals.

On the January 26, 2021, episode of the “Off the Vine,” podcast, Bristowe asked Bella if Chigvintsev was more flirty with her when they danced together on season 25.

“Tell me, was Artem…Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have, like, a flirty thing?” Bristowe asked. Bella, who is now married to Chigvintsev, could totally relate.

Bella gave an example of a time when Chigvintsev really upset her.

“He kind of made a comment about my jive and got really mad at me,” she said. “And I was like ‘You know what, dude? J.Lo and Beyoncé don’t jive. I don’t have time for this.’ And I walked out and I got in my car. I remember at the time calling John going like, ‘I am quitting. Like, I am not going to stand for this. He is a dick,'” she continued.

Bella went on to explain that when Chigvintsev “gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone.” She told Bristowe that the two were working it out in “therapy.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Compared Her Relationship With Artem Chigvintsev to a ‘Business’

Although Bristowe and Chigvintsev went through an incredible experience together, Bristowe admits that the two are no longer in touch.

“You know, what’s funny is I actually feel like Artem and I had — it [was] like a business,” she told Us Weekly in October 2022. “And then we moved forward, and I haven’t really talked to him, which is kind of sad. I don’t know. He’s busy. He’s dancing every day. He’s got a little sweet boy at home, and he just got married, which I was so excited for them,” Bristowe added.

After winning their season, Chigvintsev and Bristowe were both overjoyed to have made it all the way. “It still feels so surreal,” Chigvintsev said during an interview after winning the Mirrorball, according to TV Insider. “You could see on our faces that we were so surprised. It’s crazy that we’re sitting next to this thing [after] 11 weeks of a crazy amount of hard work,” he added.

While they both seemed so happy together and so grateful for the experience, their friendship just didn’t last. Season 29 is the only season that Chigvintsev has ever won.

