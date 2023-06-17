DWTS Alum Reacts to Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

The older sister of “Dancing With the Stars” alums Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian is pregnant.

On June 16, 2023, Kourtney Kardashian surprised her husband Travis Barker during his band’s show in Los Angeles by holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kourtney Kardashian announced the news on Instagram as well, sharing a video of the moment that she held up the sign during Blink 182’s show.

In the comments section, Kim Kardashian left a string of emoji, reacting to the news. The emoji she included were the pregnant woman, the heart hands, and the crying face.

After the sign flashed up on the big screen, Barker stepped away from his drum set and made his way off the stage and into the crowd to hug his wife.

Kourtney Kardashian recreated a scene from the “All the Small Things” music video in which someone in the audience during a show held up a similar sign.

Fans Reacted to the News in the Comments Section of Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas in April 2022 before having a bigger wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, a month later, according to Us Weekly.

Known for their very public displays of affection, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker didn’t keep their love for one another secret, nor did they hide the fact that they really wanted to have a baby together. Many fans have been supportive of Kourtney Kardashian’s desire to have a fourth child, and were excited to hear the pregnancy news.

“Not me actually crying. What a cute way to tell him,” one person wrote.

“This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations,” someone else added.

“I’m literally crying, congratulations to you both,” a third comment read.

“This is the cutest idea ever omg,” another Instagram user said.

Barker is a father of Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney Kardashian is a mom to Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Barker’s son Landon is the boyfriend of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 champ, Charli D’Amelio.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Stopped IVF in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian found love with Travis Barker after breaking things off with Scott Disick, the father of her first three children. She and Barker had been friends for many years, but took their relationship to the next level in 2020, ultimately falling in love. Shortly thereafter, they revealed that they wanted to have a baby together.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” the reality star said on an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, according to Harper’s Bazaar. When things didn’t happen naturally, they decided to try IVF with Kourtney Kardashian’s frozen eggs. The stress and strain on her body, however, took over.

In December 2022, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she stopped IVF “10 months ago” in an Instagram Story, according to E! News. On the premiere of the new season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kourtney Kardashian talked about her decision to stop IVF.

“We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, I believe it will happen,” she said in a confessional interview, according to People magazine.

