Kym Herjavec Shares ‘the Sweetest’ Photo of Her Mom & Haven

Kym Herjavec took her twins, Hudson and Haven, on a special outing to the Museum of Ice Cream. The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro was joined by her mother, Barbara, and everyone appeared to have a super fun day, as evidenced by the photos and videos that Herjavec shared on her Instagram Stories.

On August 11, 2023, Herjavec shared a sweet close-up photo of Haven and her grandmother, sharing a milkshake. The two sipped from pink straws and looked at one another while leaning on the table, making for the perfect photo.

“The sweetest,” Herjavec captioned the post, which lives on her Instagram feed. The twins appeared to have a fun time exploring and playing together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kym Herjavec Fans Loved the Photo She Shared From the Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream promises fun for all ages and pays tribute to one of the best snacks to exist: Ice cream — and Hudson and Haven totally agreed.

With five locations across the globe, including one in New York City and another in Singapore, tickets range in price from about $25 up to $70, depending on the experience the visitor would like as well as the day of the week. The museum includes several immersive experiences, including a sprinkle pool, various activities, and, of course, ice cream — which Haven and her grandmother indulged in during their outing.

“Celebrate the joy of uninhibited playtime and feast on unlimited ice cream in a vibrant wonderland of immersive installations! Rediscover your inner child on a colorful journey that includes a three-story indoor slide, munching on a floating dessert spread and the world-famous sprinkle pool. Designed to be a safe space for human connection and learning through play, Museum of Ice Cream is the sweetest spot in New York City for unforgettable frosty fun,” the museum’s website reads, in part.

Herjavec’s fans reacted to her photo of her mom and daughter in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Oh this is adorable,” one person wrote.

“What a Kodak moment,” someone else added.

“This is a forever picture,” a third comment read.

“Awe you need a print of the one! Just precious,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Kym Herjavec’s Mother Had Some Health Issues in 2023 but Seems to Be Feeling Better

Herjavec has been spending quite a bit of time with her mother lately, after she was released from the hospital.

“My mum has been in the hospital with pneumonia for five days but feeling better now. It was a scare though,” Herjavec captioned a post on her Instagram Stories back on June 4, 2023.

At the time, the ballroom pro was visiting her family in Australia. She shared some photos from her mom’s hospital room, specifically of flowers that friends had sent. Fortunately, Barbara recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

Herjavec is very close to her mom and often includes her in all kinds of outings with her grandchildren, who have a close relationship with her as well.

READ NEXT: Britt Stewart Didn’t Feel ‘Beautiful Enough’ to Be a Pro Dancer