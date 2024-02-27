Former DWTS Pro Navigating Devastating Family Loss: ‘The Pain Is Too Deep’

A former professional dancer from “Dancing with the Stars,” and her family, are mourning an enormous loss. Lacey Schwimmer’s father, dance legend Buddy Schwimmer, died in September 2023. The family just held a “Celebration of Life” honoring him and shared some emotional Instagram posts reflecting on their loss.

Lacey didn’t appear to share anything specific about Buddy’s death at the time he died. Now, however, both Lacey and her brother, “So You Think You Can Dance” veteran Benji Schwimmer, paid tribute to their father with a beautiful video honoring their father.

Lacey admitted she has struggled to share what her father, and his death, have meant to her. In an Instagram Story posted on February 26, she noted, “The pain is too deep. The memories I relive daily.”

Benji & Lacey Schwimmer Remain Devastated By Their Father’s Death

On February 26, Benji and Lacey posted a video and touching note on their Instagram pages. It appears that Benji created both the video and caption included in the social media post.

“I’d love to write something that could satisfy the weight I am feeling in my heart right now but there just aren’t enough words to express the magnitude, loss, effect, pain, gratitude, influence and love I have for my father, Buddy Schwimmer,” the caption began.

As Benji noted, Buddy was known as the “King of Swing” in the dance world. The World Swing Dance Council noted that Buddy won over 2,000 competitions throughout his dancing career.

Buddy taught dance after competing and created The Dance Center. He was especially known for his swing dancing and training.

Benji’s caption noted that his father was “a world class teacher, educator, performer and mentor to so many artists across the globe.” The SYTYCD alum continued, “And still, I just miss him. I miss our late night hang outs, the stupid moments, the stress and worry of taking care of him during these last few years.”

The video was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever actively done,” Benji admitted. He explained, “It could never be good enough but then again, I know he’d be proud to see this.”

He also shared that he and Lacey decided that they wanted to share the video with everybody else. “All hail the 👑 of Swing and the best Pops ever,” Benji wrote to end the caption of his tribute post.

Buddy Schwimmer’s Death Came During an Emotional, Powerful Moment

While Buddy died several months ago, it does not appear that either Lacey or Benji explicitly posted about it on Instagram at the time.

On October 7, 2023, Lacey shared a photo showing her as a young girl with her father on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Forever my dance partner, forever my best friend, forever my dad.”

Benji, however, did post about his dad’s death on his Facebook page. On September 13, 2023, he shared a lengthy note along with a photo showing him holding his dad’s hand, while his father was in the hospital.

Buddy’s death, Benji explained, “Was sudden, not expected although he had been very ill for sometime.” His lengthy illness had been related to his “Ever evolving battle with Agent Orange,” Benji explained. At the time of his death, Benji and his family had expected his father to be discharged.

The SYTYCD alum also noted, “We all were looking forward to the October date of him having a new potentially life-improving surgery… and for once in probably 7 years, we weren’t living with the notion death could rear its ugly head soon, at least for a season or two.”

Sadly, Buddy “Suffered acute cardiac arrest while watching a video of me speaking about his legacy this past weekend at a dance event in which my mother and I danced in his honor,” Benji revealed.

He continued, “Pops passed away literally watching an entire ballroom stand and clap for him, while his family honored all that he has done for us both in real life and on the dance floor.”

The DWTS Alum Credits Her Father for ‘Literally Everything I Am’

In new Instagram Stories, Lacey shared the video that Benji created and added a few notes. Notes she included read, “My Dad, My Hero,” “I miss you beyond words,” and “Forever your little girl. I love you so much.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro also shared a longer note in a separate Instagram Story. “I’m still trying to find words that can express how much my dad meant to me and everything I wrote seems to fall short.”

Lacey continued, “But everyday I work, I’m reminded by what my father gave me and left behind.” She noted he provided guidance and tools for her career that “Are literally everything I am.”

She added, “I am still struggling. I love you dad.”

In Benji’s Facebook note about his father’s death in September, he told fans that his father had been “Able to live almost 8 years longer than what was diagnosed.” He also shared, “In 8 years time, he was able to witness so much life and we were all able to be closer to him through his health struggles.”

In February 2018, Benji shared details of his father’s health struggles in a Facebook post. “Since last March, he’s been battling both stage 4 Heart and Kidney Disease and complications of Agent Orange poisoning from serving in Vietnam.”