DWTS Semi-Finalist Celebrates Major Anniversary After Risking ‘Everything’

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contender recently took to social media to acknowledge a significant event from her life. Leah Remini, who competed on season 17 of “DWTS” with former professional dancer Tony Dovolani, has shared a lot over the past few years about her past with Scientology. What many fans may not realize is that it has now been a decade since she publicly revealed her decision to step away from the Church of Scientology.

Leah Remini Reflected on Leaving Scientology

On July 7, Remini took to her Instagram page to reflect on the anniversary of that life-changing event. “This week marks ten years since I publicly left Scientology,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant began. She explained it is considered “a high crime” in the Church of Scientology for someone to make their departure public, and doing so means they are “declared suppressive persons (enemies) and risk losing everything they’ve ever known.”

“Imagine losing your job, spouse, kids, parents, and siblings simply because you announce that you no longer belong to an organization. Imagine losing everything that mattered to you within hours because you posted a short message on your private Facebook page.”

Luckily, Remini noted, her family left Scientology with her. She detailed that the intelligence agency within Scientology, which she noted is called the “Office of Special Affairs (OSA),” has retaliated against her via other methods. “The retaliation from OSA is extensive and elaborate,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum cautioned. Oftentimes, Remini alleged, OSA uses fake social media accounts to attack “advocates, journalists, victims, survivors, and whistleblowers.” However, she added, “They save their most nefarious and criminal deeds for covert operations.”

Remini Refuses to Be Silenced

Remini admitted that in the decade since leaving Scientology, she has realized the organization goes far beyond what she had previously understood. She expressed her thanks to former Scientologists who have connected with her to share their stories, but she added she “especially want to thank those of you who have never been Scientologists” for their consistent concern and support. The former “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist promised she would not give up her advocacy “until Scientology and David Miscavige are held accountable for their crimes. I will never be silenced.”

The Instagram post received a significant amount of support from Remini’s fans. Nearly 50,000 people “liked” the post, and hundreds commented.

One supporter detailed, “I admire you for having the courage to come forward and expose the truth about this organization…can’t even refer to it as a religion. So happy you are free of them. Wishing you blessings and love Leah!!!”

“I have followed you and have really admired your courage and that of others to stand up to Scientology. I hope everyone can find a safe way out,” added another.

“I have ALWAYS admired you, your bravery, and your passion to make a difference,” shared someone else.

Another commenter relayed, “I have been a faithful watcher/follower from the beginning of your journey. I marvel at your bravery and am so grateful for the work you’re doing — remarkable is an understatement.”

“Always in your corner Leah! Love you,” commented former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who has retained a friendship with Remini for years.