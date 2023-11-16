Lele Pons Shows Off Major Transformation After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Lele Pons gave fans a look at her post – “Dancing With the Stars” life.

The Venezuelan-born social media star was eliminated from the celebrity ballroom competition in week 7, but she is still reaping the benefits of the rigorous rehearsals she had with pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

Pons, 27, addressed fans on social media on November 12, 2023 to give an update via a series of photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lele Pons Showed Off Her Body Transformation

In a post shared on the X app, Pons posted side-by-side photos of her body before and after “Dancing With the Stars.” She wore a black bikini in the first photo as she knelt down while on a boat. In the second photo, the YouTuber showed off her toned body in a white bikini. “What @officialdwts can do to you,” she captioned the photos in reference to the changes to her physique.

Pons shared the same photos on Instagram, as well as a video of her rocking back and forth as she showed her fit body. “What dancing 4 hours a day for two months can do to you and good nutrition 🙏🏼🔥 (thank u @dancingwiththestars ),” she captioned the post.

Several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members reacted to the photos.

“Facts ❤️🔥👏🏼 @dancewithme,” commented Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Damn girrrrrrl ,” wrote Peta Murgatroyd.

“Hot,” agreed pro dancer Emma Slater.

“Looking great Lele,” added fellow season 32 contestant Mauricio Umansky.

Other fans told Pons she looked great before her “Dancing With the Stars” transformation. “You are stunning regardless of your size, however your body now shows your inner self is healthy and glowing. Your health is your wealth,” one follower wrote.

Before she was on “Dancing With the Stars,” Pons shared her workout and diet tips with fans.

According to Hola, in 2021 she worked with fitness trainer Diana Maux to achieve her fitness goals. Pons did planks, squats, and other muscle-training exercises. Pons also revamped her diet after admitting she drank soda and ate chocolate every day. Pons swapped oat milk and cashew milk for dairy, incorporated low-calorie healthy snacks into her diet, and cut down on eating meat and cheese.

Lele Pons Isn’t the Only Celebrity Who Had a Body Transformation While Doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” has long been known as a great workout for its contestants. Kelly Osbourne, who competed on the show in 2009, once told Access Hollywood she lost 42 pounds while on the show. “Louis van Amstel and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that,” she told the outlet (per E! News).

As far as season 32 goes, ousted contestant Mauricio Umansky revealed he also shed pounds in the ballroom. “Physically, I have transformed tremendously,” The Agency founder told People magazine. “Since I started this journey, I had just gotten back from Italy, so I was eating a lot of pasta, [and] drinking a lot of wine.”

“I’ve been on a great diet. I’ve lost 20 pounds in six weeks,” he added of his time on DWTS. “I’m [in] as good physical shape as I’ve ever been.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Runner-Up Reveals the Only Way He’d Return to the Ballroom