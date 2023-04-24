DWTS Judges React to the Heartbreaking Death of Len Goodman

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Len Goodman died on April 22, 2023. Goodman had been in hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Goodman’s manager Jackie Gill said in a statement shared with BBC News. “A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” the statement read.

Goodman was one of the original judges on “Dancing With the Stars” when the show premiered in 2005 along with Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Goodman announced that he would be leaving the program after season 31, which wrapped in 2022. Over the years, he built great friendships with people associated with the show, including his co-judges, all of whom have penned tributes to him following his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bruno Tonioli Is Heartbroken Over ‘Dear Friend’ Len Goodman

Shortly after the news of Goodman’s death was confirmed, Tonioli took to Instagram to share a post in his friend’s honor.

“Heart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you we will miss you,” Tonioli wrote.

The friendship between Tonioli and Goodman spanned decades. The two were the best of friends, as Tonioli said in his tribute to Goodman following his DWTS retirement.

“Celebrating the one and only ballroom legend Len Goodman you are the best my friend best partner I could have wished for @dancingwiththestars @bbcstrictly what an incredible adventure we sheared happy retirement,” Tonioli captioned an Instagram post in November 2022.

Carrie Ann Inaba Called Len Goodman a ‘Treasured Friend’

Inaba put together a video of some memories that she shared with Goodman over the years. She chose the song “Until We Meet Again” by Louyah to accompany the video.

“A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend,” Inaba captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone,” she continued.

“You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len,” she added.

Inaba also took to her Instagram Stories to say that she found out about Goodman’s death around 2:15 a.m. She said that she is “deeply saddened and in shock” by the news. She went on to make a request that fans remember their favorite “Len-ism” and then “grab the person next to you and dance.”

“I think he’d like that,” she added. Inaba also shared her favorite “Len-ism.”

“It’s a 10 – from Len.”

Derek Hough Says It’s ‘Hard to Fully Process’ Len Goodman’s Death

Newest DWTS judge Derek Hough looked up to Goodman as a mentor for many years. He penned a poignant caption to accompany some photos and videos of the fond memories he made with Goodman over the years.

“Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It’s a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heart breaking news. But when I think back at the memories we all shared with Len, his sense of humor, his smile and charm everything feels much brighter and full of sunshine,” Hough captioned an Instagram post.

“Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend. We will miss you dearly Len. We love you. Rest In Peace my friend,” he added.

Throughout his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough learned a lot from the ballroom legend — and Goodman also learned a lot from Hough. For example, in 2022, Hough got Goodman to participate in a TikTok.

Following the death of Goodman, Hough reshared the fun video on his TikTok account.

@derekhough “Hold my gaze.” Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It’s a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heart breaking news. But when I think back at the memories we all shared with Len, his sense of humor, his smile and charm everything feels much brighter and full of sunshine. Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend. We will miss you dearly Len. We love you ❤️ Rest In Peace my friend #dwts #lengoodman ♬ Struttin’ – Thumpasaurus

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Official Cause of Death Leaves Family With More Questions