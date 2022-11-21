Fans Slam DWTS, Claim Snub of Former Cast Member: ‘Do Better’

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” noticed one key former member of the cast missing from the official tribute post to Len Goodman, who is leaving the show after season 31.

“Our memories with Len will always be a 10!” the official post reads. “Don’t miss his last episode at the judges’ table tomorrow during the #DWTS finale.”

The post included photos of Goodman with fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as with guest judges throughout the years as well as a photo with former host Erin Andrews. However, fans thought it should have included a photo of Goodman with long-time host Tom Bergeron.

“Insane theres no picture with Tom. Insane. He was the host for so long and just Erin. Sad. Do better,” one person wrote on the post.

Another person wrote on the post, “Someone made a mistake and included a picture with @erinandrews! I thought @dancingwiththestars would rather the fans forget @tombergeron and Erin didn’t exist anymore.”

On Reddit, another person wrote, “Why didn’t they include Tom Bergeron? I swear to god they treat Tom like sh**. He deserves an Emmy for being the greatest host on TV for 15 years.”

Goodman Hopes to Spend More Time With His Family

Goodman said during the Monday, November 14 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” that he’s officially leaving the show.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman shared during the show before thanking the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

He added, “I cannot thank you enough, the “Dancing With the Stars” family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me. And I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Goodman is known as the most technically specific judge, often calling dances out for not having enough content for certain dance types and staying true to his roots as a ballroom dancer and judge. Some fans think that whoever replaces him should be the same type of judge.

Some Fans Hope a Pro Will Take Over for Bergeron

Some fans are hoping the spot left behind can be filled by former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“PLEASE BRING MAKS BACK AS A JUDGE!!!! He’s the only one that will keep the “technique” in check!!!!” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another person commented, “Bring Maks for the new judge… I could see him being really honest and entertaining.”

Chmerkovskiy does have experience judging dance competitions. In early 2022, he was a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” in Ukraine before it was shut down due to the war.

Chmerkovskiy has said in the past that he would love to be a host on the show, but he would also be open to judging, he told Us Weekly in 2021.

Some fans also think that Cheryl Burke should be brought back as a judge on the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.