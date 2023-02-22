Lindsay Arnold Shares Health Update After Fans Express Concern

In a new TikTok video, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold got a little emotional as she talked about having to get a glucose test done during the third trimester of her second pregnancy. She also shared an update about getting her thyroid checked on Instagram.

On her Instagram Stories, Arnold thanked fans for expressing concern for her after watching recent videos.

“Also getting my thyroid checked today and just got another blood draw,” Arnold wrote on her Instagram Stories. “A lot of you have been messaging me about my thyroid looking inflamed! It’s something I have noticed and decided to just check it out! I’ll let you know if everything is good.”

Arnold Got Emotional While Visiting Her Husband at Work

Near the end of her video, Arnold visited her husband, Sam Cusick, at work.

“Sam getting attacked by my needy butt during a business call is what makes the video,” Arnold captioned the TikTok, which was uploaded on February 21, 2023. In the video, Arnold shares her getting ready process for the glucose test, which involved fasting and drinking a high-sugar drink.

Before going into the test, Arnold shared that she was feeling “not awesome” and that she was a little nauseous and dizzy before going in. Then, she got her blood drawn, which made her feel like she was going to “pass out.”

“I need a little TLC,” she shared after saying she was going to visit her husband at work. The professional dancer got a little emotional in the video while eating her after-blood-draw meal. The video then cuts to Arnold walking into her husband’s place of business and giving him a hug.

Fans Thought Lindsay Arnold May Be Having Twins

Arnold has clarified that she is not having twins, and the “s” at the end of the word “daughter” was just a typo in a recent Instagram post after fans expressed that they thought she was having twins.

“28 weeks pregnant making sure my unborn daughters knows he mamas still got it,” Arnold wrote in the video where she danced around while showing off her baby bump. As the caption, she wrote, “We have officially entered the 3rd trimester!”

“Unborn daughters?” one person asked. “meaning 2.”

Another wrote, “Wait, you’re having two??”

Many other comments asked Arnold if she is expecting two daughters and not just one.

Arnold took to her now-expired Instagram Stories to share that she is only having one child, not two.

Arnold announced that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, were expecting their second child in October 2022.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

She is due in May 2023.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+. Arnold has not revealed if she plans to return or not.