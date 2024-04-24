DWTS Alum’s Mortifying Moment With Mark Ballas: ‘They Deleted the Tape’

Season 25 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Lindsey Stirling opened up about an embarrassing moment that she had during rehearsals.

The talented musician had been practicing with her partner, Mark Ballas, when he lifted her up and she noticed that she got blood from her period on Ballas’ shirt. Stirling shared the story for the very first time on the April 22 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“Okay, we’re rehearsing and it was rehearsing for our finale,” Stirling began.

“And I started on Mark’s shoulders in the finale. And then I would like, he’d like kind of spin me and I literally like wrap my legs around and slide down his body. … We made it through the whole routine. And then I like turn and look at him and he starts talking through like, okay, we need to tighten up this, we need to tighten up that,” she continued.

“My eyes got so wide as I looked at him. And I realized that I, I was on my period and I had completely bled through and across his shoulder and across his body was a smear of. Lindsey.

And I didn’t know what to say. And I just said, I have to go,” she explained.

Lindsey Stirling Said the Footage Was Deleted

Although there were producers in the room with Stirling and Ballas during rehearsals, that particular footage was promptly deleted and never made it to air.

Ballas was also able to keep things professional and didn’t make a big deal out of the mortifying moment.

“I walk in and Mark’s wearing a different shirt,” Stirling told podcast host Cheryl Burke. “He’s changed. I looked at him and I was like, I’m so sorry. And then I look at the camera guy and he’s like, I deleted the tape,” she added.

Stirling and Ballas had a unique partnership and made it to the finals of their season and formed a close friendship.

“Wow, I can’t believe that tonight is the finale and Mark Ballas and I will be doing our final two dances. Oh that’s so sad but what a journey it has been. Voting will be opened online for 5 minutes so have your computers ready,” Stirling captioned a social media post in 2017.

Stirling and Ballas finished in second place behind Lindsay Arnold and her partner, Jordan Fisher, who won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Fans Reacted to Lindsey Stirling’s Embarrassing Moment on Reddit

Shortly after the podcast episode dropped, some fans took to Reddit to discuss it. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were a couple of comments about Stirling’s rehearsal mishap.

“I was surprised that she actually shared that incident. Also, if it happened to me, I wouldn’t be able to face Mark or the cameraman again,” one person wrote.

“On the one hand, it’s just blood. I’m sure dancers get injured all the time and have to deal with a little blood. On the other hand, I would probably go into the witness protection program if it happened to me,” someone else said.

“Oh wow TMI,” a third comment read.

