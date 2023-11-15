DWTS Pro Quietly Divorces, Says It’s Been ‘Very Bad’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is officially divorced.

In October 2023, Louis van Amstel shared a candid Instagram video in which he confirmed that he and husband Josh Lancaster had finalized their divorce.

“I can tell you that our little household has not been doing very well. It has been a sh**show and it’s been really tough. Some tough decisions had to be made, then there’s the pressure of social media. I guess I’m still a public figure, right? So that means I have to post. Well, I have to say this out loud to myself ultimately, you have to live your life and if things are bad, they’re bad. You have to get through it. There’s no reason to put something positive to cover things up, so I won’t,” he said.

“So if I’m in a bad place or my family is or, and I’m not talking about my divorce. Yes, I am divorced officially. We’re doing good. We’re working through this all. You know when your loved ones, the younger ones, my son is not doing well, it affects everyone. We’re getting through this. But it’s not easy,” he added.

Heavy previously attempted to reach out to a rep for van Amstel without success.

Here’s what you need to know:

Louis Van Amstel & Josh Lancaster Share 2 Sons

Van Amstel and Lancaster adopted two sons, Daniel in 2019 and Jonny in 2020, both of whom are now teenagers.

In his Instagram post captioned “life lately,” van Amstel said that he and Lancaster keep the boys separate because they have “different interests.”

“We believe as parents it’s a good thing. There’s nothing wrong there. Unfortunately the last few weeks have been very bad, very emotional,” he explained.

On the November 11, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, van Amstel echoed this. He said that he’s been having a really hard time with one of his boys who has been “on the wrong path.”

Van Amstel and Lancaster tied the knot in Sundance, Utah, in January 2017.

“Sundance happens to be one of the private, romantic traditions between the two of us, so it seems only fitting to host the wedding there,” Lancaster told People magazine after the nuptials.

Fans Have Been Asking Louis Van Amstel About His Husband for Months

Whenever van Amstel has been active on social media, he hasn’t shared any pictures or posts involving Lancaster. This has led many fans to wonder about the status of his relationship.

Over the past several months, fans have been asking van Amstel about Lancaster in the comments section of his posts.

“Where’s Joshua?” someone asked on a post uploaded in December 2022.

“Does this mean you and your husband spilt?” an Instagram user asked when van Amstel revealed that he was moving into a new home in March 2023.

“Are you and Josh still married?” read a comment on another post.

Van Amstel wasn’t a part of season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but is hoping to be back for season 33, which he expressed during his chat with Burke on her podcast.

