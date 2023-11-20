Popular OG Pro Shares His DWTS Future Plans Amid Tough Year

Louis Van Amstel is an OG member of “Dancing With the Stars.” Although he hasn’t been a part of every single season from the jump, he’s been a staple on the show for many years.

On the November 13, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, van Amstel said he’d love to return to the show.

“I still want to be a part of it, I still want to go back. I love that show,” van Amstel told Burke. In discussing the way the show is in 2023 later on in the episode, van Amstel also expressed a desire to judge.

Here’s what you need to know:

Louis Van Amstel Hasn’t Had an Easy Year

On Burke’s podcast, van Amstel opened up a little bit about struggles he’s having at home. One of his sons has been having a hard time and is “really on the wrong path.” Although van Amsel didn’t go into detail, he did say that he’s been working on things with his son.

Van Amstel and Josh Lancaster adopted two older kids, Daniel in 2019 and Jonny a year later.

“Everyone wants [to adopt] the babies but we didn’t. My love language is traveling. With a baby, for the first three years, forget any traveling! Jonny had never seen an ocean in his life. For a family like ours that loves to travel and has been all over the world, I want my kids to have that experience,” van Amstel previously told People magazine.

In addition to having a tough time with one of his sons, van Amstel also quietly went through a divorce.

“I can tell you that our little household has not been doing very well It has been a sh**show and it’s been really tough,” he said in a candid Instagram video in October 2023.

“Some tough decisions had to be made, then there’s the pressure of social media. I guess I’m still a public figure, right? So that means I have to post. Well, I have to say this out loud to myself ultimately, you have to live your life and if things are bad, they’re bad. You have to get through it. There’s no reason to put something positive to cover things up, so I won’t,” he continued.

“So if I’m in a bad place or my family is or, and I’m not talking about my divorce. Yes, I am divorced officially. We’re doing good. We’re working through this all. You know when your loved ones, the younger ones, my son is not doing well, it affects everyone,” he added.

Louis Van Amstel Isn’t Part of Season 32

Amid rumors involving which pros would return for season 32, van Amstel took his name out of the hat.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked the pro on Instagram on August 30, 2023.

“Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded.

It’s unclear whether or not van Amstel chose to sit out of the season on his own accord or if he didn’t get the call to return. Either way, he seemed to make it clear then that he’s hoping to be back for season 33.

READ NEXT: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes Bold Prediction About Season 32 Finale