Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals Sparks Flew at His First Sight of Peta Murgatroyd

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are expecting their second baby together, and Chmerkovskiy revealed that he’s known since he met his wife that she was the one for him.

“It was on Broadway and I literally walked in, stage right, and said ‘hello’ to the crew and she was the furthest away,” Chmerkovskiy told ET Online about meeting his wife for the first time.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy first met in 2009 while working on “Burn the Floor” on Broadway, and Chmerkovskiky said he “always knew it was going to be her.”

According to Us Weekly, the two began dating three years later when Murgatroyd became a professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” They welcomed their son, Shai, in 2017 and wed later that year.

Murgatroyd Shared That It Was Not Love Right Away

In the couple’s interview with ET Online, Murgatroyd clarified that the two did not start dating right away and that they were “strictly platonic friends” at first, though it did end up growing into more once they were both on “Dancing With the Stars” together.

On Valentine’s day, the couple celebrated with an Instagram post outlining their relationship.

“Going on 10 years together 🤯 Nearly 6 years married 💍 Almost 2 kids 👦🏻 +1 Practically a lifetime in Hollywood years! Forever to go,” they wrote.

In January 2023, the couple announced their surprise pregnancy.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

She added, “This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for… coming June 2023.”

The Couple’s Relationship Once ‘Ended Abruptly’

Murgatroyd revealed in an Instagram post for Chmerkovskiy’s 43rd birthday that it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

In the post, Murgatroyd, 36, recalls the couple’s relationship ending abruptly.

“Our journey was perfect for us… A year long obsessive electric relationship that ended abruptly… that picked back up exactly where we left off when we both got our sh** together,” she wrote in the post, which featured a much younger, shirtless Chmerkovskiy flexing in the gym. “I have photos of our ‘in between’ period where we were still around each other but not technically together and it makes me laugh how much we tried to stay away from each other.”

In the Instagram post, Murgatroyd reflected on the early years of her relationship with her now-husband, Chmerkovskiy.

“This was the first picture Maks sent me of himself back when our courtship started,” she wrote. “In true Maks fashion he was very proud of his gym bod and I was of course head-over-heels in love (not at first sight, but close) haha. I came across this pic as I was searching for photos for my dad’s funeral and to go back in time and look at our relationship made me super emotional. I’m also pregnant so I have raging hormones right now.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.