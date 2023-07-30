Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares ‘Boys Trip’ Highlights

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has been splitting his time between his family home, in Malibu, California, and the Napa Valley area for the past couple of months as he performs in his “Savor After Hours” show. Typically, he leaves his wife, DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd, and his two sons, Shai and Rio, in Malibu. He commutes to spend about half the week in each location, but for a recent stint in Napa, he had some company.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Brought His Son Shai to Napa

On July 27, Chmerkovskiy shared a video montage on his Instagram page. “Our boys trip to Napa recap!” the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro teased in the caption of his post. He had previously shared in a now-expired Instagram Story he was taking his oldest son, Shai, with him to Napa for the week, and now the duo has returned home.

Chmerkovskiy explained, “Shai came to hang out with me, meet up with his NY home, chill with his cousin, aunt and uncle, and obviously to help with setting up the @savorafterhours stage!”

The video he posted provided highlights of the trip from start to finish. Shai was excited to board the plane, with a stuffed tiger in tow, and seemed to really enjoy the flight. While Shai has traveled via plane before, it seemed this was likely different with a smaller plane where he could take in more of the scenery.

Shai tagged along with his dad to set up the “Savor After Hours” show and got to watch from a chair just offstage. He had a chance to take pictures on stage, and he spent time with his aunt and uncle, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. His cousin, Rome made an appearance, and some additional friends were around for those few days as well.

The DWTS Star Treasured the Trip With His Son

Maks shared some emotional thoughts about the trip in his Instagram post caption. “I can’t help but look at this video and tear up a bit knowing that my first newborn is about to go to the first grade.” He continued, “I’ve been so close to him the entire time he was growing up and somehow it still feels like 6 years flew by in an instant.” Maks and Shai shared ice cream, played tennis together, did some exploring, and got in some swimming, so it wasn’t all work and no play during their time together in Napa.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also explained, “‘I can’t wait’ is no longer in my vocabulary when it comes to my life. I feel like I’m speeding it all up when I say that.” Maks detailed his desire to “slow way down” and admitted he wished he could “relive every moment of last weekend again and again.” Maks’ post received a lot of love from “Dancing with the Stars” fans.

“He’s such a happy little guy and that’s in large part due to your relationship with him (and the relationship with his mom) but not many dads light up like you do when they are with their kids,” commented one supporter.

“As Jackie Kennedy once said ‘if you bungle raising your children nothing much else matters in life.’ You are a fantastic father and that will be your number one reward in life,” another added.

“Nice to see a good man creating a good life. That Shai is another one in the making. What a darling,” praised someone else.

“Before I read your caption, Maks, my heart was just so filled with happiness seeing Shai’s enjoyment and wonder at everything, but especially seeing YOUR joy and love of Shai’s experience. You two are GREAT together. And your caption said it ALL,” gushed a separate “Dancing with the Stars” fan.