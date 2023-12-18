Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts ‘Half-Naked’ Workout Video

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram on November 30, 2023, to share a video of himself working out. While that may all be well and good, Chmerkovskiy was only wearing a pair of tiny gym shorts.

“This post is for my friend Sonya who is only motivated to work out when I post half naked videos of myself working out. And y’all thought I just like posting half naked videos of myself working out. Meanwhile I’m actually a really nice person and friend and stuff,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the post.

This isn’t the first workout video that Chmerkovskiy has posted, either. On November 24, 2023, he shared another video of himself doing various exercises in the gym, including squat presses and pushups. Once again, he was dressed only in a pair of small gym shorts.

“If you know me you know I’ve been saying this forever. It is very simple for me, it’s all about quality of my life and ability to maintain my mobility. Also I want to be 120 and thriving. 43 and going stronger then ever,” he captioned that post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Enjoyed Seeing Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Workout Post

Chmerkovskiy showed off his toned physique as he did side lunges while holding a weighted ball. He wore a towel over his head to collect sweat as he activated his muscles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans really enjoyed Chmerkovskiy’s post, not just because he was “half naked” but because they like his sense of humor which came through in the caption.

“But you also like posting half naked workout vids to so everybody wins,” one person wrote.

“Hey if u got it, flaunt it. You only get that physique from dedicated hard work,” someone else said.

“2 Canadians here that adore you!!! And the half naked workout, yup it’s motivating,” a third comment read.

“Let’s give a big shout to Sonya,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Has Been Dedicated to His Fitness Routine

In February 2023, Chmerkovskiy shared a note that he received from his doctor about prioritizing his health. The comment came following an MRI he had done on his back.

“Should of [sic] been your focus many years ago when I told you that was what you needed. This is what will control your life if you don’t build a strong posterior chain especially as you are aging, other wise you are definitely f*****,” the text from Chmerkovskiy’s doctor, which was shared on Instagram, read.

“I definitely got this and there’s nothing anyone but me should worry about. Doc followed up with rehab protocol, made few arrangements and I can not wait to get tuned up,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

In the time since, Chmerkovskiy has been diligent about keeping up with his workouts. He often posts videos of the different movements that he does, and it seems as though he is focused on strengthening the muscles in his back.

“One thing I know is that my future self will be grateful we have phenomenal work ethic and can out-consistence almost anybody, when passionate,” he captioned a workout video on November 20, 2023. For the record, his workout outfit was the same.

