DWTS Semi-Finalist Reveals Her Baby Was Born En Caul

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro welcomed their first child in June 2023.

The couple decided to hire a surrogate to carry their child after 10 years of infertility struggles. Menounos shared the news on an episode of “Live! With Kelly & Ryan” in February 2023.

The podcast host announced the arrival of her daughter via an exclusive with Us Weekly that was published a few weeks after baby Athena made her entrance into the world.

Now, Menounos, who competed on season 14 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Derek Hough, is sharing some additional details about her newborn baby girl — who was actually born en caul. “She was born en caul. Have you guys ever heard of that before?” Menounos asked the audience while filling in for Kelly Ripa on “Live! With Kelly & Mark,” according to People magazine.

“It’s super rare,” she added. Indeed, only 1 in 80,000 babies are born this was, according to Healthline.

Maria Menounos Believes Her Baby’s Birth Was Extra Special

While chatting with Mark Consuelos about her daughter’s birth, Menounos said that she was given the option of having her surrogate’s water broken.

“I have a friend, she’s a doula — her name is Lori Bregman — and she taught me so many things so I was an informed participant in my daughter’s birth. She said, ‘If you don’t want to do that, you don’t have to,'” Menounos explained. “So I said no and the nurse said, ‘You know, it’s really rare but some babies can be born en caul, which means they’re still in their embryonic sac.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s so cool,’ didn’t think anything of it,'” she continued.

“Normally I’d try to manifest it, but I didn’t have enough time, she was coming. And so she was born en caul, which they say those babies are born very special. They have a vision; they see things we can’t see. So I was like, ‘Maybe she’s coming to save us!’ No pressure, Athena,” Menounos added.

According to Verywell Health, some people believe that the rare births have a spiritual meaning.

“Some people believe that an en caul birth is a sign of good luck. Others feel that being born “in a veil” means the baby will be protected,” the outlet reports.

Maria Menounos Says the Birth of Her Daughter Brought ‘Pure Joy’

In her interview with Us Weekly, Menounos recalled the special moment that she shared with her daughter after the baby was born.

“It was the most special moment of my life. The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was just pure joy,'” she told the outlet.

Later on in the interview, Menounos was asked how it feels to be a mom.

“Better than I could’ve ever imagined. It’s euphoric. For so long, I’ve felt something’s been missing. I’d go to kids’ birthday parties, and I’d be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong,” she responded.

She also said she’d like to have more kids — and that she has one more viable embryo left.

