DWTS Alum & Wife File Joint Lawsuit

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and his wife have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, California in relation to the home they purchased in 2022. Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney allege significant, undisclosed building issues arose after they closed on the property.

Here’s what you need to know:

Courtney & Mario Lopez Bought the Home in 2022

According to People, the couple filed a lawsuit against both the developer and the construction company of their home. The house in the La Cañada neighborhood in Los Angeles went under contract with the couple on May 1, 2022.

The lawsuit filed by the “Dancing with the Stars” alum and his wife notes that heavy rainfall after they closed on the home revealed significant problems. The issues were apparent with the pool, patio, deck, and stairs.

After the issues were discovered, the couple brought in a licensed general contractor to do an inspection. People noted that the lawsuit indicated the inspection revealed issues with the landscape sloping. Several additional potential causes for the issues were uncovered as well.

The couple alleges that the defendants, general contractor Grandway Construction and seller Frederick C. Wang, “suppressed the facts” and “failed to disclose” errors made in the construction of the home. They also allege this was done “with the intent of defrauding and deceiving.”

Before the sale, the lawsuit alleges, both the seller and general contractor confirmed they had no knowledge of any “alterations or repairs not in compliance with building codes, any settling from any cause, or slippage, sliding, or other soil problems, flooding, drainage or grading problems,” shares Us Weekly.

The lawsuit notes that Lopez and his wife would not have purchased the house had they been aware of the “defective construction” issues, and indicate the value of the “general damages” are $400,000. The water issues caused damage to the couple’s home theater equipment, they allege, and also left the family with potential mold exposure.

According to Contempo Realtors, the Lopez home had an initial price tag of $9.98 million and sold for $9.364 million. It was a new construction home and the house has nearly 9,300 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The new Spanish-style house includes a high-end indoor kitchen, a 600-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, a home theater, and both an outdoor kitchen and a pool house with a fireplace. The backyard also has a zero-edge pool.

The house sits on a lot that is nearly 53,000 square feet in size. The site Harb & Co. noted the house had been on the market for 59 days, and ended up being the most expensive home sold in the area in July 2022.

The design of the Lopez home includes a floor-to-ceiling walnut and marble fireplace, high ceilings, and wood floors. The main level has the master bedroom as well as three bedrooms with their own bathrooms.

The home’s large backyard includes a vegetable garden and mature trees along with the pool house and pool. The gated estate has a circular driveway as well as a three-car garage.