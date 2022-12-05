DWTS Runner-Up Calls Out Late-Night Host

A “Dancing with the Stars” alum called out three of the worst people in Hollywood.

Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, was a contestant on the fifth season of “Dancing with the Stars,” partnered with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The Spice Girls’ Scary Spice landed in second place in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition back in 2007.

In a recent interview on Britain’s “The Big Narstie Show”,” Mel was asked to name the worst celebrities she has met, and she did not hold back.

Mel B Slammed James Corden & a Fellow Spice Girls Alum

On the British talk show, Mel B was bluntly asked about the biggest “d***head” she met in Hollywood, and she didn’t stop at just one person.

“So, there’s a few,” she said, according to The Wrap. “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.”

Mel appeared on Corden’s late-night show twice, “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” in 2016 and in 2018, per IMDb, but she clearly saw some things she did not like during one of her visits to his studio.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with — whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she said. “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”

This isn’t the first time Corden has been called out for not ebbing kind to staffers.

According to Nicki Swift, in 2019, Jack Allison, a former writer for rival talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” claimed that Corden showed up at a Writers Guild of America meeting “without any of his staffers to advocate for a lower pay grade for late night writers.”

Allison claimed that Corden pitched an idea to hire temporary “writers assistants” instead of giving contracts to long-term union employees. Corden denied Allison’s story on Twitter, writing, “Trying to help is disappointing to me to say the least. I would never ever want to pay a writer less than they deserve. Never. I love every writer on my show and all I ever wanted from that meeting was to explore whether talented people could get a better opportunity.”

Mel B Has Had a Rocky Relationship With Her Former Spice Girls Groupmate Geri Halliwell

Mel B also revealed why she named Halliwell, also known as Ginger Spice, on her list of Hollywood’s biggest d***heads. “I love her to bits but she can be really f***ing annoying,” Mel explained.

Her comments came weeks after she posted a photo of the Spice Girls, sans Halliwell. According to The Sun, Mel B shared a throwback image of her with Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, and Melanie Chisholm, with Halliwell noticeably missing. She also skipped Halliwell’s 50th birthday party in early November 2022, per Rolling Stone, where the other Spice Girls reunited and danced to their 1996 hit “Say You’ll Be There.”

Rumors of a feud between Mel B and Halliwell date back to 2019, when Mel hinted that the two had a fling during the early days of their all-girl group.

According to The Daily Mail, while speaking on Piers Morgan’s talk show, Mel claimed that she “slept in a bed” with Halliwell. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband,” Mel dished. “But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

Halliwell, who is married to Christian Horner, has denied the claims. A rep told People that Mel B’s story of a 1990s fling “is simply not true and has been very hurtful to [Geri’s] family.”

