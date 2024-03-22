DWTS Alum Reunites With TV Mom for 50th Anniversary Celebration

Melissa Gilbert reunited with her TV mom—and her fictional nemesis—to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Little House on the Prairie.”

In March 2024, Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the long-running series, reunited with her TV “Ma,” Karen Grassle, and Walnut Grove bully Nellie Oleson (Alison Arngrim) for an appearance on “Good Morning America” in honor of the classic TV show’s golden anniversary.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 14 alum and her co-stars will commemorate the 50th anniversary of their show at a three-day festival in Southern California. “Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion & Festival” runs March 22-24 in Simi Valley, California, per the official festival website.

“Little House on the Prairie” premiered on NBC in September 1974 when Gilbert was just 10 years old. The popular drama aired until 1983.

Melissa Gilbert Recalled Working With Michael Landon

On March 21, 2024, Gilbert, 59, Arngrim,62, and Grassle, 82, appeared together on “GMA” to talk about the series they co-starred in five decades ago.

Grassle said she’s not surprised that fans still tune into the show. “People are finding values, comfort, and a message that they long for,” she said. “And I think, you know, it’s just simple human decency.”

Gilbert admitted she was overwhelmed with memories from the 1870s-set show. “I’m remembering so much, and so much of my childhood and so many wonderful experiences and emotional experiences attached to all of these people,” she said.

She also spoke of Michael Landon, the executive producer on the show who also played her father, Charles Ingalls. Landon died in 1991 at age 54, per The Washington Post. Gilbert called the late actor “magnetic.”

“Our relationship immediately became parental,” Gilbert said of Landon. “But he treated us when he worked with us like contemporaries. Not like kids.”

When asked what she gave to her young co-stars, Grassle said the only thing she could think of was “love.”

Melissa Gilbert Shared Photos of Her Brother Jonathan Who Played Willie Oleson on ‘Little House’

The “Little House on the Prairie” fan festival will also feature appearances by Rachel Lindsay Greenbush (Carrie Ingalls), Matthew Labyorteaux (Albert Ingalls), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder), Linwood Boomer (Adma Kendall), and Gilbert’s real-life brother, Jonathan Gilbert. Jonathan played Willie Oleson on the series.

Ahead of the reunion, Gilbert shared a recent photo of her brother. “Well well well,” she captioned the photo of her now 56-year-old brother wearing western wear. “It is my extreme pleasure to welcome my baby brother Jonathan Gilbert to Instagram! He even dressed up as…well…you’ll get it. He’ll be at the 50th reunion in Simi Valley next weekend.”

While it’s hard to believe that little Laura Ingalls will turn 60 this year, Gilbert said she’s happy that she’s no longer worried about aging. Instead, she thinks of getting older as a gift.

In an interview with People magazine, she admitted that she was once obsessed with the “need to stay young.” Gilbert even recalled losing so much weight on DWTS that she was able to wear a costume previously worn by pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, “I was so excited,” she said. “It’s an odd thing to be proud of. Now what I’m most proud of is learning how to quilt! That’s how life has changed. That’s life approaching 60.”

