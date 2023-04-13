Former Contestant Gets ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Redo’

TV star and podcaster Melissa Joan Hart was unmasked on “The Masked Singer” on April 12, 2023, and she later said that she felt like the competition was a “redo” for “Dancing With the Stars” for her.

After the episode, Joan Hart told People that she did the competition against the wishes of her team when asked about why she decided to take on the competition.

“My agents were like, ‘I don’t think you should do this. You’re not a great singer,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘I know. But all my peers have done it. Joey Lawrence, Chris Kirkpatrick. I feel like I’m missing out.’ I just had to pull it together and enjoy every moment of it. I really did. I tried to do that on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and I wasn’t really able to. I took this as a redo and had a blast.”

She shared during the interview that her lampshade costume was very restricting, which didn’t allow her to move around as much as she wanted to, but she still had fun.

Joan Hart was on “Dancing With the Stars” back on season 9 of the competition, and she was partnered with Mark Ballas. She did not always feel like she was having a great experience.

Joan Hart ‘Hated’ Her Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

What Women Binge: @JanaKramer1 ( One Tree Hill, DWTS, Whine Down Podcast ) Today’s guest is a podcaster, actress, country music singer, New York Time Best Selling Author, Dancing with the Stars Competitor, entrepreneur, an amazing Mother and a Nashville local! @JanaKramer1 joins us to talk about her amazing career, her time on One Tree Hill, and of course EVERYTHING she binges. Topic covered include: Christmas Movies Moving… 2022-07-06T13:00:24Z

Ten years after finishing her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Joan Hart opened up about her experience on the show on her podcast, “What Women Binge,” she revealed on the July 6, 2022, episode where her guest was fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Jana Kramer.

She first shared that she was supposed to be on the show in the first season but she was under contract with FOX at the time and they would not let her do it. Then, she was asked again eight seasons later and decided to go for it, thinking that she was going to spend a lot of time dancing.

“I thought it was going to be more dancing. I didn’t like the production moments,” she said at the time, adding that she “hated” being on the show. She didn’t like having to talk to the cameras all the time and she just wanted to learn the routines.

“And here I was, I hated myself when I watched it back because I’m not a dancer,” she said, adding that she didn’t expect to “hate the judges” on the show but she did.

Joan Hart is Focusing on Her Podcast

In the interview with People, Joan Hart shared that her current career focus is her podcast.

“The podcast is my once a week we put out, so we’ve had over 60 episodes of podcast,” she told the outlet. “There’s a special episode that’s kind of my whole experience on ‘Masked Singer.’ Then I’m about to head off to Canada to shoot a movie for Lifetime, a true crime movie. That’ll be really fun. And try to figure out what my Christmas project will be this year.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on “Dancing With the Stars.”