DWTS Alum Supports Network Colleagues ‘100 Percent’ Amid Abuse Allegations

A previous “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is speaking out in defense of fellow former Nickelodeon stars. Melissa Joan Hart competed on season 9 of DWTS, and as a teen, starred in Nickelodeon’s “Clarissa Explains It All.”

In the wake of the ID series “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” premiering, Hart has opened up about her experience with Nickelodeon. She has good things to say about her time working with the network. However, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum also indicated she fully backs those former child stars now saying otherwise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Joan Hart Worked With Nickelodeon in Orlando, Florida

Hart shared her thoughts during the March 28 episode of “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast.

“I absolutely trust them, believe them, 100 percent,” Hart said of those actors who have shared their experiences via “Quiet on Set.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes that ID’s “Quiet on Set” digs into allegations made by former Nickelodeon stars regarding abusive behavior they said they experienced on the set.

Some former child stars alleged they were sexually abused during their time working with Nickelodeon. There are other allegations revolving around inappropriate scripts, racism, and sexism.

Hart starred in “Clarissa Explains It All” from 1991 to 1994. She shared, “My experience is that I was in Orlando from 1989 to 1994…In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant suggested, “I think maybe there was a difference between Orlando Nickelodeon and Hollywood Nickelodeon, although I’m not 100 percent sure on that.”

She also noted, “There weren’t a lot of executives [where I was], they were in New York.” In Orlando, she had “a ton of fun,” worked with “an incredible cast” and had “an amazing crew.” Hart also shared everyone took “such good care of her.”

Hart Has Not Watched ‘Quiet on Set’ Yet

While her experience was mostly positive, she insisted she wasn’t “negating” what anybody else said they experienced. She felt protected by the people she worked with in Orlando and believed it was a “very safe” environment.

Hart added, “I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando, or the time period or whoever these guys were they weren’t around but I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There are good eggs.”

As People noted, Hart admitted, “I have not seen the documentary and that’s a mistake.” She added, “I think I need to see the documentary. I keep meaning to.”

“I don’t know other people’s experiences. I’m not negating anything anyone else says,” Hart noted.

She continued, “I’ve never been told these people’s stories that are in the documentary or, and I have to say, I’ve never heard a story from a Nickelodeon star personally.”

Despite not hearing the stories previously, Hart insisted that she believes and supports those who are now sharing their experiences. The Hollywood Reporter notes that many of the allegations date back to show creator Dan Schneider’s time with Nickelodeon.