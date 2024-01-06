DWTS Alum Shares ‘Unexpected’ & Serious Health News

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed major news about a health scare and both colleagues and fans alike are sending him lots of love and support. Singer Michael Bolton, who competed on season 11 of DWTS with professional dancer Chelsie Hightower, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Bolton Had Surgery to Remove a Brain Tumor Before Christmas

On January 5, Bolton took to his Instagram page to share the news. He started the caption of his post by wishing all of his fans a “very happy and healthy new year!” Then, the singer revealed, “I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.”

“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery,” Bolton explained.

Luckily, the surgery went well, the former “Dancing with the Stars” competitor noted. “Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

The DWTS Veteran Needs to Take a Break From Touring to Recover

Bolton explained that he would need to stop performing for a bit while he focused on his recovery. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” the singer shared.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added, though, that he is determined to return to performing as soon as he is able. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” Bolton wrote.

The “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer has been touring with a few performances a month for an extended period, his website shows. It appears he most recently performed in September, at a wine festival in Portugal.

Bolton’s website currently lists upcoming tour dates for 2024, beginning with a February 1 engagement in Florida. Those upcoming dates are not currently listed as postponed, but it sounds as if that may come to happen.

In his Instagram post, Bolton also thanked his longtime fans. “I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

Bolton’s Fans Sent Lots of Love

In less than 24 hours, Bolton’s Instagram post received thousands of likes and comments as his fans shared their support.

Fellow singer Richard Marx wrote, “Sending you so much love and healing my dear brother. You’ve got this.”

Singer Debbie Gibson, who competed on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars,” commented, “Sending love and healing energy Michael!!!”

“Dear Michael, we’re praying for your total recovery. You’ve taken very good care of our souls with your music and you’ve blessed our lives. Lots of love from Spain,” a fan shared.

“I hope you feel all the love surrounding you right now…We can’t wait to see you smiling again,” another wrote.

“My family and I wish you a speedy recovery. Stay strong. Love your family and grand kids. We all pray and love you. We will continue to play your music. All out love and prayers,” someone else added.