DWTS Competitor Shares the Person She’s Dancing for on Season 32

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Mira Sorvino is dedicating her time on the show to her dad, Paul Sorvino, who died in July 2022.

“We used to watch all the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers and Gene Kelly movies together. That was such a fond memory I have, and so getting to do the ballroom portion, you know, the more elegant dances or the movie-type dances, it’s kind of for him,” Sorvino told Good Morning America.

“I’m dancing for myself because it was a dream of mine since I was a kid to be a real dancer. I love dancing, but I’m not really a dancer, so this is like this little visit to Dancing Land,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paul Sorvino Died of Natural Causes

Paul Sorvino, who was an actor known for his role in “Goodfellas,” died at the Mayo Clinic in Florida, according to his publicist, Roger Neal.

Neal told The New York Times that Paul Sorvino “had dealt with health issues over the past few years.” Paul Sorvino is said to have died of “natural causes,” per Variety. He was 83-years-old.

Paul Sorvino’s death was also confirmed by his wife, who shared the news on Instagram.

“I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken,” Dee Dee Sorvino captioned a post on July 25, 2023.

Mira Sorvino also confirmed that her dad had died in a tweet posted the same day.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder – a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,” she wrote.

Following her dad’s memorial service, Mira Sorvino shared another post, this time on Instagram.

“One thing’s for sure, Dad touched so many lives in ways surprising and deep. Your art, and most importantly, your love is the legacy that will continue through your children & beautiful grandchildren, all gathered under your caricature on the wall, be magnified by dear friends & family, and grow for generations to come. Dad, we love you with all our hearts!!!” she wrote.

Mira Sorvino Was Upset That Her Father Was Left Out of the Oscar’s In Memoriam Segment

In the year since Paul Sorvino’s death, Mira Sorvino has shared a variety of posts about her dad. In March 2023, she spoke out following the Oscar’s when her father’s name and photo was left out of the annual in memoriam segment.

“It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will,” she tweeted following the awards show.

This isn’t the only time that Mira Sorvino has posted about her dad over the past year, either. Months prior, the “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” star shared a throwback video of her dad.

“This will always make me cry- Dad singing Daddy’s Little Girl,” she captioned an Instagram post.

