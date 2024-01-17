DWTS Alum Celebrated Big Win in an Unusual Way After Bold Speech

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Niecy Nash won an Emmy Award during the January 15 show and she gave an epic speech. She later revealed that after the event, she celebrated in a big way.

Nash delivered an unusual acceptance speech that had the audience on its feet. Later, she revealed via social media she celebrated by going skinny dipping with her wife and her Emmy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Niecy Nash Thanked Herself in Her Acceptance Speech

As Variety shared, Nash won an Emmy in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series. She was nominated for her work in the Netflix show “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

At the beginning of her acceptance speech, Nash thanked Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters, who worked alongside her on the series. She also thanked everyone who voted for her, as well as “My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work.”

Then, Nash said, “I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do.” The season 10 “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.'”

Nash also told everyone she accepted the award on behalf of “every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor.”

In the press room, Nash provided some context regarding her acceptance speech. “I’m the only one who knows how much it cost me. I’m the only one who knows how many nights I cried because I couldn’t be seen for a certain type of role.”

The DWTS Veteran Chose Skinny Dipping & Champagne With Her Wife to Celebrate

After the awards event ended, Nash took to her Instagram page to show how she decided to celebrate her win. The short video showed her in a swimming pool with her Emmy Award sitting on the edge of the pool.

Nash shared, “Okay guys, as planned, I’m celebrating my Emmys win by going skinny dipping!” She explained she booked a hotel room with an indoor pool, and as she recorded the video, she noted was just “waiting for my better half.”

Then, Nash’s wife Jessica Betts popped up behind her. They had the pool to themselves and a bottle of champagne at the ready as they prepared to celebrate.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Nash wrote, “‘Betts’ believe we had a timeeee!! I’m a winner baby! 🏆🥂💫❤️🎉”

As Nash noted in her video, it seems this champagne-fueled skinny dipping celebration was pre-planned.

Ahead of the awards show, on the red carpet, Nash shared that she and Betts keep their marriage fresh by skippy dipping “often” and drinking lots of champagne, shared People.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant received a lot of love on her post. Many followers commented with their congratulations and more than a few noted how much they loved her way of celebrating.

“I love watching you be loved on and live your best life,” read one comment.

Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles commented, “Oooh yes!!! 😂😂😂the speech, the dress, EVERYTHING about seeing you up there is a game changer!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾✨✨👌🏾”

Another former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Shangela, gushed, “THE JOY ❤️ luv y’all!!!!!!!!”