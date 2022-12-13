DWTS Finalist Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Noah Galloway and his wife Amanda. The Army veteran and motivational speaker and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

Noah Galloway & His Wife Amanda Welcomed Baby Boy Matthew Quin on November 8

Galloway, who finished in third place on season 20 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and his wife Amanda, whom he married in June 2021 according to Amanda’s Instagram, welcomed baby boy Matthew Quin on November 8, the couple posted to Instagram.

“On the 8th of November our latest family addition was born, Matthew Quin Galloway. 8lbs 14oz and adorable as can be. Welcome to the world, Quin, we are all so excited to finally meet you,” wrote Galloway.

Amanda added, “What a journey – to carry, grow and birth our son has been the wildest, most challenging yet liberating experience of my life! From the time we found out we were having a baby, life changed! My heart has burst wide open with the deepest sense of LOVE! One week old today! 11/8/2022 @ 1:33PM

Matthew Quin – You joined this world blessed to have so many amazing humans who LOVE you!”

In a post from a couple of weeks later, Amanda wrote, “Dear Little Man, You and your Dad have changed my entire world and I promise to spend everyday showing both of you just how grateful I am!”

Galloway, who lost part of his left arm and leg while deployed in Iraq in 2005, has three children from previous relationships — son Colston from his first marriage, and son Jack and daughter Rian from his second marriage. According to Galloway’s Instagram from the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Colston is a senior this year, Jack is a freshman and Rian is a 7th grader.

When the Galloways tied the knot, Noah wrote a tribute to Amanda about how she has become such a part of his children’s lives.

“Amanda, you have made me so incredibly happy, you’ve turned my house into a home, my children adore you and we are so proud to have you in our family. I’m so excited to travel through life by your side. Now let’s see where this thing goes as we go through it together,” wrote Galloway at the time.

Noah Galloway’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Sharna Burgess is So Excited to Meet the New Bundle of Joy

On Galloway’s Instagram posts of Quin’s first month of life, his “Dancing WIth the Stars” partner Sharna Burgess is over the moon for him.

“Congratulations you two!! I can’t wait to meet him,” Burgess wrote on the birth announcement post. On another post, she added, “So perfect,” to which a “Dancing With the Stars” fan replied, “Being so close in age, I hope both of them will compete in DWTS 2044 or so,” referring to the fact that Burgess welcomed her first child, a boy named Zane Walker, in June 2022.

Other famous friends are similarly excited. Country star and “American Idol” alum Matt Rogers wrote, “Congratulations to you both! You gave him a great name!”

Actor Joel McKinnon Miller added, “Beautiful. Congratulations to all.”

One “Dancing With the Stars” fan wrote, “A MILLION times better than a mirror ball trophy (even though you and Sharna should have won). Congratulations!”

Galloway and Burgess finished in third place behind Ryker Lynch and pro Allison Holker in 2nd place, and Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy, who took first place.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023 on Disney Plus.