Late DWTS Fan-Favorite’s Daughter Sees Something Strange in Photo

The daughter of a late “Dancing With the Stars” fan-favorite shared an unusual photo with fans.

Ten months after the death of Olivia Newton-John, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, gave an update after seeing her “spirit” in a photo – and she shared the picture with fans.

The late Australian singer, who was a guest on the DWTS “Grease” theme night in 2021, died in August 2022 following a long battle with breast cancer, TMZ reported. She was 73 years old.

Chloe Lattanzi Shared a Photo of an “Orb” Which She Believes Was a Sign From Her Mother

In an Instagram video posted in June 2023, Lattanzi shared a story about her late mother after her camera took a photo on its own. She captioned the post, “Your loved ones never leave you.’”

“Mom crossed,” Lattanzi told her followers. “She said ‘I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb,’ and her favorite color was aqua.”

“About a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo. I didn’t take it,” she added, noting that she knew there had to be something to it. “It was a live photo so I pressed it. I saw this blue thing flying around [my dog Jelly’s] head.”

She then shared a photo of her dog in a field and zoomed in on a blue orb floating in the photo. Lattanzi, who is the daughter of Newton-John and actor Matt Lattanzi, also zoomed in on a small aqua blue orb in a photo of her “beautiful stepmother.”

“It’s breathtaking and amazing,” Lattanzi said of the orbs. “It is my mother in spirit.”

Fans reacted to the post, with many relating with claims that they receive signs from late loved ones in the form of birds, butterflies, or pennies.

“When we have faith that Heaven exists, we know this is possible 💙🧡 Guessing she loved Aqua & Orange as mentioned for us to wear at her beautiful memorial,” one follower commented. “Aqua was her true favorite 😉,” Lattanzi replied. “She loved the crystal aqua blue waters in Florida. It was her spirit color.”

According to 14 News, many ghost researchers believe orbs seen in photos are spirits of the dead. But others think the illusion of orbs can turn up in bad lighting or simply be mistaken for dirt or dust on a camera lens.

Chloe Lattanzi Said She Talks to Her Mother Every Day

In March 2023, Lattanzi appeared on “A Current Affair” and revealed that she communicates with her mother every day. “I talk to her every day in my meditation and when I’m walking around,” she said. “It might sound crazy to some, but whenever I’m in doubt or have a question, I talk to her. Last night I laid in bed talking to her for an hour.”

She also revealed that her late mom helped her get through her eulogy at her funeral. Lattanzi admitted she didn’t think she could get through the emotional speech.

“As soon as I stepped up there, I felt my mom inside of me,” she said. “My body felt the energy and it was supernatural, the love in the room that carried me through that.”

