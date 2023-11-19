DWTS Alum Issues Warning to a Loved Up Taylor Swift: ‘Back Up’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has a message for Taylor Swift ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ big Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 20, 2023.

During a November 17, 2023 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” DWTS season 20 alum Patti LaBelle poked fun at the rivalry between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs – and she boasted that while the Chiefs have Swift, the Eagles have her in their corner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Patti LaBelle Told Taylor Swift & Her Fans to “Back Up’

The upcoming Monday Night Football game is creating buzz for a couple of reasons: Not only will it be a rematch of the two Super Bowl LVII teams, but brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will also have another face-off. Jason plays for the Eagles, while Travis plays for the Chiefs. Travis is also dating Swift which means some diehard Swifties are now following the Chiefs.

While speaking with LaBelle on her show, Hall noted that one of her producers said to her, “The Chiefs are playing the Eagles, and the Chiefs have Taylor Swift.’ I said, ‘The Eagles got Patti LaBelle!'”

LaBelle is a Philadelphia native and longtime Eagles fan.

On the talk show, LaBelle did a quick Eagles dance before looking directly at the camera. “You know what? Let me say something,” she told Hall. “Taylor and all your Swifties, back up, boo boo, because they’re going down!”

“The Eagles are going to win. I mean, it’s a done deal,” LaBelle added. “I love you, Taylor, but stay home.”

Taylor Swift’s Parents May Meet Travis Kelce’s Parents at the Eagles v. Chiefs Game

According to Entertainment Tonight, Travis Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed, and Taylor Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, will meet for the first time at the big game in Kansas City. The Swifts are longtime Eagles fans, which puts another wrinkle into the mix.

On the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, on November 16, Jason Kelce noted that Swift’s dad was wearing a Chiefs lanyard when they hung out together at one of her “Eras Tour” concerts in Argentina. “Got him over to the good side, baby. Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over,” Travis cracked to his older brother.

At the concert, Swift changed up the lyric to her song, “Karma,” to add: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” causing Kelce to grin and blow her a kiss from the stands as her dad cheered alongside him.

While her parents are set to be at the Chiefs game, Taylor Swift is currently still on tour in South America. On November 18, she mourned the death of a fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who died due to extreme heat while waiting for Swift’s concert to begin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Page Six reported.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote in a handwritten letter posted to her Instagram story on November 18. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. …I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone the show due to extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

According to NBC News, Swift postponed her November 18 concert in the South American city. It was rescheduled for Monday, November 20 – the same night as the Chiefs v. Eagles game.

