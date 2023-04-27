Maks Chmerkovkiy & Peta Murgatroyd Share Big Baby News

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have revealed the sex of their baby just weeks before the child’s due date: The “Dancing With the Stars” couple is having a boy.

“The Chmerkovskiy’s as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy. He is already measuring quite large and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night,” read the caption of the couple’s joint Instagram post. In the video, Shai jumped in front of the camera to reveal a sign that he drew that read “boy.”

On April 26, 2023, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd shared a dance video on Instagram, in which they asked fans to guess the sex of the baby. The comments section filled up with pink hearts and blue hearts, though the majority of people either believed the baby is a girl — or hoped so.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd are parents to 6-year-old son, Shai.

Fans Reacted to the Baby News in the Comments Section of Peta Murgatroyd’s Post

In the caption, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd say they were really happy when they learned that their baby boy was “fully healthy.”

“There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it’s awful) before telling you they’re all good results,” the wrote, adding, “We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi! I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl.”

Fans reacted in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations! So happy for you guys,” one comment read.

“Congrats Peta! So happy for you’re [sic] family,” echoed another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Murgatroyd’s sister-in-law, who welcomed her baby boy in January, is even more excited about the news.

“Rome’s bff is coming so soon,” she wrote, to which Mugatroyd replied, “so sooooon!!!”

Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Will Welcome Their Baby Boy in June 2023

The Murgatroyd-Chmerkovskiy family is set to grow by one in June 2023. The couple shared the pregnancy news in January 2023 after years of struggling to conceive.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post, showing off her belly at the time.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven. It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF,” she added. She went on to thank fans for their love and support.

“This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for,” she said. In an interview with People magazine, the ballroom pro said that she and her husband conceived naturally. She told the outlet that she started feeling off while competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” but she didn’t take a pregnancy test for weeks.

In the time since, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd haven’t given many baby updates outside of Murgatroyd showing off her growing baby bump on social media. The couple has, however, posted plenty of choreographed dance videos together, which fans have enjoyed.

