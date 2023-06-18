Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Share First Photo of Newborn Son

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have welcomed their second child. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro gave birth on June 18, 2023.

“Happy Father’s Day to me,” Chmerkovskiy captioned a photo of his newborn son hours after he and Murgatroyd went to the hospital. On her Instagram Stories one day earlier, Murgatroyd said that she had been having contractions, and said that some of her followers told her that she’d probably go into labor soon. “You were right,” she said.

The couple hasn’t shared any additional details about their new son.

Murgatroyd announced her pregnancy in January 2023. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” she captioned an Instagram post showing off her baby bump.

The pregnancy news came after Murgatroyd opened up to People magazine about her struggle to get pregnant. In the interview, Murgatroyd shared that she had suffered three miscarriages over two years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Traveled From Napa & Was Able to Make it in Time for the Baby’s Birth

Chmerkovskiy was in Napa for his new show, “Savor After Hours,” but rushed back home when his wife told him that she was in labor.

“Made it to LA from Napa in record time! Curtesy of (about to be thrice) grandpa Sasha,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the hospital. “@petamurgatroyd is the fantastic unicorn that she is and I can’t wait for another one of her best creations! She is an absolutely amazing boy mom and about to birth another lucky man into this world,” he added.

Dozens of people have left comments on Chmerkovskiy’s post, congratulating him and Murgatroyd on their new arrival.

Peta Murgatroyd Is Hoping to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the Fall

Murgatroyd is hoping to compete on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” even though her baby will only be a few months old when the season starts.

“I would love to be, if they want me,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly in March 2023. “I’m here, I’m willing. I’ll give birth and jump back in within, you know, the seven weeks that I did with Shai. I went back with Nick Viall that season, and I would gladly do it again,” she added.

If Murgatroyd did decide to sit out season 32, it wouldn’t be the first time that she took a season off. In September 2021, she announced her decision to spend more time with her family rather than compete on season 30.

“As many of you know, after 10 years with @dancingabc, I will not be returning for Season 30. While I will miss being a part of the show, I’m excited to continue to focus on other projects and my business endeavors, along with spending quality time with family,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The ballroom pro was back for season 31, however, and was paired up with “Sex and the City” actor Jason Lewis. The pair was the first eliminated from the competition. Murgatroyd has won two Mirrorball trophies; one with Donald Driver on season 14, and the other with Nyle DiMarco on season 22.

